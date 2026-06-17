Morgan Students Discover New Pathways to Research and Graduate Study Via UCLA Partnership

For 11 Morgan State University students, a week in Los Angeles became much more than a cross-country trip to the sunny West Coast; it became a glimpse into their possible future.

Walking through bustling laboratories, engaging with leading scholars, networking with graduate students and exploring one of the nation’s premier public research institutions, the students found themselves envisioning opportunities that stretched far beyond the boundaries of their undergraduate experience. The immersive visit to the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) offered something transformative: a chance to see themselves not only as students earning degrees but as future researchers, doctoral candidates, innovators and leaders capable of making meaningful contributions to their fields.

From May 18–22, a group of Morgan undergraduates led by Lisa D. Brown, Ph.D., director of the Office of Undergraduate Research and associate professor of Biology, participated in an intensive graduate school exploration program at UCLA. The experience was designed to expose students to advanced academic pathways while strengthening research, mentorship and educational connections between the two institutions.

The visit represents one of the first major student-facing outcomes of a partnership announced in 2025 between Morgan State University and UCLA. Established through UCLA’s broader HBCU Initiative and the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research and Creative Activities (ORCA), the collaboration seeks to expand research exchange, faculty engagement, mentorship opportunities and graduate education pathways for students at both universities.

At its core, the partnership reflects a shared commitment to broadening access to world-class research experiences and preparing students for success in graduate and professional education. Through a bidirectional exchange model, students and faculty from Morgan and UCLA are gaining opportunities to engage with new academic environments, collaborate across disciplines and build relationships that can shape future careers.

Throughout the week in L.A., Morgan students immersed themselves in an ambitious schedule designed to showcase the breadth and depth of opportunities available at UCLA. Their experience included graduate admissions workshops, faculty presentations, classroom visits, laboratory tours and conversations with current graduate students navigating master’s and doctoral programs.

Students explored academic disciplines spanning physiological sciences, ecology and evolutionary biology, psychology, engineering and health disparities research. In addition, they attended graduate program information sessions, observed coursework and participated in discussions centered on diversity, inclusion and research excellence.

One of the most impactful components of the experience came through direct engagement with scholars and student leaders. During a networking dinner hosted by UCLA’s Ralph J. Bunche Center for African American Studies, Morgan students connected with Bunche Fellows, graduate students and campus administrators who shared personal insights about preparing for advanced study, conducting research and navigating doctoral education.

The visit also offered students an opportunity to experience the cultural and community resources available at UCLA. Stops included the Black Bruin Resource Center, the Fowler Museum and other campus landmarks that highlighted the university’s commitment to supporting student success and fostering inclusive academic communities.

For many participants, the experience helped transform graduate school from an abstract possibility into a tangible goal.

“The visit provided our students with a meaningful opportunity to envision themselves as future graduate students, researchers and scholars,” said Dr. Brown. “Experiences like this help demystify graduate education while building confidence, professional networks and awareness of the many pathways available to our students.”

That sense of possibility is precisely what the partnership aims to cultivate. By creating opportunities for students, Morgan and UCLA are helping them better understand the pathways available after graduation, while encouraging them to pursue ambitious academic and professional goals.

The initiative also reinforces Morgan State University’s broader commitment to undergraduate research and experiential learning. Through the Office of Undergraduate Research and strategic collaborations with nationally recognized institutions, Morgan continues to create opportunities that expose students to new ideas, new environments and new possibilities for their futures.

A number of those futures will unfold in the research laboratories and classrooms of some of the nation’s top graduate schools. For the students who traveled from Baltimore to Los Angeles this spring, it offered more than a traditional campus visit; it provided a vision of what comes next.