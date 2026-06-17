Morgan State University Joins Association of University Research Parks, Expanding Research and Innovation Ecosystem

University Becomes the Nation's Only HBCU Member of Leading International Organization Advancing Research Parks, Innovation Districts and Technology Commercialization

BALTIMORE — Morgan State University is among the newest members welcomed into the Association of University Research Parks (AURP), becoming the only Historically Black College or University (HBCU) currently represented in the organization’s international membership of research universities, innovation districts, research parks, and industry partners. Morgan’s membership in AURP further strengthens the University’s growing national research profile. It underscores its commitment to expanding research capacity, accelerating innovation and advancing toward Carnegie Classification as an R1 institution, the highest designation for research activity in higher education.

“As one of the country’s fastest-growing research universities, we are delighted to join our peer research universities across the nation as an AURP member,” said Willie E. May, Ph.D., vice president for Research and Economic Development (D-RED) at Morgan. “AURP membership represents an important opportunity for Morgan as we continue building a robust research ecosystem that drives innovation, economic impact and societal advancement.”

For nearly four decades, AURP has served as the leading international network connecting universities, research parks, innovation districts, government agencies and private-sector organizations. Through its extensive membership and programming, AURP fosters collaboration across academic, public and industry sectors while supporting technology transfer, business incubation, entrepreneurship and innovation-driven economic development. In 2025, Morgan announced $1.5 billion in statewide economic impact.

Membership provides Morgan with access to a broad network of research and innovation leaders, creating opportunities to forge strategic partnerships, share best practices and engage in collaborative initiatives that strengthen the University’s research infrastructure and innovation capabilities. The organization also serves as an important advocate for policies and resources that support research institutions, technology commercialization and regional economic growth.

As the sole HBCU member of AURP, Morgan brings a distinctive perspective to the organization while broadening representation within national conversations surrounding research, innovation and economic development. Joining Morgan in AURP’s Maryland membership expansion is the Columbia Gateway Innovation District, a public-private venture to redevelop 1,100 acres in Howard County into a major hub for cybersecurity, defense, technology, artificial intelligence (AI), quantum and other emerging industries while also offering residents a well-connected, vibrant and thriving community.

“Maryland is at its best when we bridge the gap between our world-class academic research and our innovative business community. By joining the Association of University Research Parks, the Columbia Gateway Innovation District and Morgan State University are reinforcing Maryland’s position as a global leader in the industries of the future. These memberships align perfectly with our state’s focus on ‘Lighthouse Industries’—from quantum computing and computational biology to aerospace,” said Maryland Department of Commerce Secretary Harry Coker, Jr.

Morgan’s participation aligns with several institutional priorities, including expanding sponsored research activity, strengthening industry engagement, increasing opportunities for faculty and student researchers, and advancing efforts managed by the University’s Office of Technology Transfer (OTT) to foster innovation and commercialization of intellectual property and technology transfer.

The University's entrance into AURP comes at a pivotal moment in its research trajectory. As Morgan continues to advance toward achieving an R1, very high research classification, the University recently joined 14 peer institutions in launching the Association of HBCU Research Institutions (AHRI), a national coalition established to strengthen research capacity and advance the collective impact of HBCUs within the nation's research enterprise. In addition to impacts on Morgan’s research capacity, the University’s position as a national leader among HBCUs in issued patents—amassing 13 utility patents issued last year—promises to benefit from AURP’s bridge to industry potential and best practice sharing among its managing research park, innovation district, and incubator members.

Founded in 1986, AURP is a nonprofit international organization dedicated to creating and supporting communities of innovation through research parks, innovation districts, incubators, accelerators and affiliated organizations. Through its global network, AURP advances university-industry partnerships, promotes technology transfer and helps catalyze the translation of research discoveries into real-world applications and economic opportunity.

About Morgan

Morgan State University, founded in 1867, is a Carnegie-classified high research (R2) institution offering more than 150 baccalaureate, master’s degree, doctorate and certificate programs. As Maryland’s Preeminent Public Urban Research University, and the only university to have its entire campus designated as a National Treasure by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Morgan serves a multiethnic and multiracial student body and seeks to ensure that the doors of higher education are opened as wide as possible to as many as possible. For more information about Morgan State University, visit www.morgan.edu.

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Media Contacts:

Larry Jones, Dell Jackson or Cheryl Stewart for Morgan State University PR

443-885-3022