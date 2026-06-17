Visionet Congratulates IDB Invest's Igor Valentim on Being Named a NextCIO Award Winner

CRANBURY, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Foundry’s CIO has named Igor Valentim, Head of Data Management, Analytics and AI and IT Governance at IDB Invest, as a 2026 Next CIO Award Winner. The award honors rising technology executives who are shaping the future of digital leadership through innovation, strategic vision, and measurable organizational impact.Visionet nominated Valentim in recognition of his outstanding leadership in driving digital innovation, operational excellence, and business impact at IDB Invest. His recognition reflects his leadership in advancing data and AI capabilities while driving innovation across the organization."We are delighted to see Igor receive this well-deserved recognition," said Shariq Rehman , Head of Strategic Business, Global Alliances at Visionet. “As a strategic partner, we’ve had the privilege of working alongside Igor and witnessing his commitment to leveraging technology as a catalyst for business value.”"I am deeply honored to receive the NextCIO recognition", said Igor Valentim. "Though I receive it knowing that no one achieves meaningful results alone: behind every successful transformation are sponsors who trust the vision, teams who bring it to life, and partners who strengthen it along the way. My gratitude goes to all of them- internal and external alike. Above all, this milestone reaffirms our commitment to using data, analytics, and AI in service of IDB Invest's mission: To finance and mobilize private investments to advance development, opportunities, and sustainable growth in Latin America and the Caribbean."Through a strong partnership focused on innovation and transformation, Visionet remains committed to supporting IDB Invest's digital journey and continued success.About the Next CIO AwardsThe Next CIO Awards recognizes emerging technology leaders who are driving innovation, business transformation, and operational excellence within their organizations. The program celebrates rising executives who exemplify strategic leadership, technical expertise, and a commitment to advancing the future of enterprise IT.About CIO:CIO focuses on attracting the highest concentration of enterprise CIOs and business technology executives with unparalleled peer insight and expertise on business strategy, innovation, and leadership. As organizations grow with digital transformation, CIO provides its readers with key insights on career development, including certifications, hiring practices and skills development. The award-winning CIO portfolio provides business technology leaders with analysis and insight on information technology trends and a keen understanding of IT's role in achieving business goals. CIO is published by Foundry.About Foundry:Foundry helps companies bring their visions to reality through a combination of media, marketing technologies, and proprietary data on a global scale. Our platforms are powered by data from an owned and operated ecosystem of global editorial brands, awards, and events, all engineered and integrated to drive marketing campaigns for technology companies.Foundry is one of the world's leading tech media, data, and marketing services companies, and is the proud owner of the global tech sector's most revered media brands including CIO, CSO, Network World, InfoWorld, PC World and Macworld.About Visionet Systems Visionet Systems is a global technology and consulting firm that enables enterprises to accelerate digital transformation through AI, data, cloud, and intelligent automation. With a portfolio of proprietary platforms and deep industry expertise across retail, financial services, and healthcare, Visionet helps organizations drive efficiency, innovation, and sustainable growth.

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