Climavision Brings on JP Morgan Finance and Energy Industry Veteran to Scale Energy Market Focus, Combat Grid Volatility

New CFO Jeff Woods, with three decades of experience in energy markets, joins as Climavision scales with utilities facing AI demand and weather risk

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Climavision, the weather technology company deploying a proprietary weather observation network and powering weather intelligence for utilities, energy traders and grid operators, has appointed Jeff Woods as Chief Financial Officer. Woods, a former JP Morgan managing director with three decades of experience across the energy industry, joins as the company builds on its work with CenterPoint Energy and Enverus and expands its partnerships with utility companies, traders, and the public sector.

The energy sector is managing a convergence of pressures that make weather precision more operationally consequential than it has ever been. Wind and solar now account for a growing share of U.S. electricity generation, tying grid output directly to conditions that shift by the hour and by the mile. Electricity demand from AI data centers has also emerged as one of the most significant near-term threats to grid reliability, placing increased focus on hyper-local weather data that can increase both long- and short-term resilience.

Climavision has been building its footprint in the energy industry since its founding in 2020 and works with several energy clients facing operational weather sensitivities, including CenterPoint Energy. CenterPoint integrates the company's radar network and hi-resolution, modeling and forecasting for advance warning of storms threatening grid infrastructure across the South so they can proactively protect their assets. Another landmark partnership is with energy trading platform Enverus, through which they provide hyper-local, long and short-term forecasts that enable traders to make more profitable decisions.

“The energy industry is managing more complexity than it ever has before, including more extreme weather and increased demand pressure from data centers,” said Chris Goode, CEO and Co-Founder of Climavision. “Jeff has spent his career at the intersection of capital allocation and the energy transition and he knows that precision weather data is now essential to managing these challenges. This experience and firsthand knowledge will be an asset to Climavision and our growing partners in the sector. ”

In addition to his tenure as a managing director at JP Morgan, Woods has also worked alongside trading desks and quantitative science teams, directing capital toward renewable energy and building alternative fuels supply infrastructure. Recently, he worked extensively with power land developers on data center site acquisition, providing him with unique insights into the challenges grid operators and utilities are facing as more centers are constructed.

“Grid operators, energy executives and traders are making decisions every minute that require accurate, hyperlocal data they can act on quickly and reliably,” said Jeff Woods, CFO of Climavision. “Climavision’s extensive radar network and AI-enhanced forecasts are custom-built to provide this accuracy, both long and short-term, that the industry now relies on.”

Climavision’s proprietary observing network is expanding to 15 states. Data from this network not only informs energy decisions, but is also used by National Weather Service Weather Forecasting Offices to aid in warning and alerting decisions and is available to state and local agencies. Several public sector partners have already integrated this data into their operations, including the Alabama Emergency Management Agency.

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About Climavision

Climavision brings together the power of a proprietary, high resolution supplemental weather radar network with its cutting-edge hi-resolution forecasting technology suite to close significant weather observation gaps and drastically improve forecast speed and accuracy. Climavision’s revolutionary approach to climate technology is poised to help reduce the economic risks of volatile weather on companies, governments, and communities alike. Climavision is backed by The Rise Fund, the world’s largest global impact platform committed to achieving measurable, positive social and environmental outcomes alongside competitive financial returns. The company is headquartered in Louisville, KY, with research and development operations in Raleigh, NC. To learn more, visit www.Climavision.com.

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