Vanguard Attorney Karina Perez Ilić Selected to 2026 Super Lawyers List

Karina Perez Ilić, Managing Attorney Vanguard Attorneys Logo

The honor recognizes her outstanding professional achievement and dedication to serving injured clients.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vanguard Attorneys is pleased to announce that Managing Attorney Karina Perez Ilić has been selected to the 2026 Super Lawyers list.Ms. Ilić has been selected to the Super Lawyers list after previously being recognized on the Rising Stars list. The recognition reflects her continued professional achievements and reputation among peers in the legal community.The Super Lawyers distinction honors attorneys who have demonstrated exceptional professional achievement and earned the respect of their peers. Selections are made through a patented, multiphase process that combines peer evaluations with independent research. Each year, only the top five percent of attorneys in each state are selected to the Super Lawyers list.Ms. Ilić is an experienced civil litigator whose practice focuses on motor vehicle accidents wrongful death , premises liability, and catastrophic workplace accidents. A Florida native, she earned her bachelor's degree from Tulane University and graduated cum laude from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law. She serves as the President-Elect of the Tampa Bay Trial Lawyers Association and has been recognized by The National Trial Lawyers Top 100, Best Lawyers, and Best of the Bar. Fluent in Spanish, Ms. Ilić is dedicated to advocating for injured clients and helping them secure the compensation they deserve.ABOUT VANGUARD ATTORNEYSVanguard Attorneys is a Tampa-based personal injury law firm dedicated to helping individuals and families who have been harmed by the negligence of others. Led by experienced female attorneys, the boutique firm combines compassionate client service with aggressive advocacy to pursue maximum compensation for injury victims. Vanguard Attorneys handles a wide range of personal injury matters, including car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, bicycle accidents, construction accidents, premises liability claims, medical malpractice, and wrongful death cases. Having recovered millions of dollars on behalf of injured Floridians, the firm remains committed to protecting the rights of its clients and serving the Tampa Bay community. For more information, visit https://www.vanguardinjuryattorneys.com/

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