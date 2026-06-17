New Businesses Open Across Downtown Atlanta Ahead of the World Cup

Swiftly Vintage Grand Opening on June 15th

A wave of independent retailers, bakers, tea rooms and tour companies is filling storefronts across the Downtown core this June

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Downtown Atlanta’s storefronts are filling up. Across a single stretch of June, a cluster of new and pop-up businesses is opening its doors throughout the city center: in the historic Sweet Auburn and Edgewood corridors, in South Downtown, Castleberry Hill, along Luckie Street, and beside the newly reopened The CTR at 190 Marietta. The openings are powered by the Downtown Pop-Up Opportunity Fund, a partnership of Downtown Atlanta, Inc. and Invest Atlanta, with support from Showcase Atlanta.“These openings are about far more than one tournament,” said Jennifer Ball, COO of Downtown Atlanta, Inc. “The World Cup gave us a deadline, but the goal was always a more vibrant Downtown where people live, shop and gather long after the final match. Every one of these storefronts is a local entrepreneur betting on the core of this city, and we're betting on them right back.”The timing is deliberate. As Atlanta prepares to welcome visitors for FIFA World Cup 2026, the program is turning empty spaces into active retail, food and visitor destinations. The message is simple: Downtown retail is back, and it is being intentionally built by public and private partners."Downtown Atlanta is experiencing an exciting wave of momentum as new businesses open their doors, bring new energy to our vibrant streets, and create opportunities for residents, visitors, and entrepreneurs alike," said Dr. Eloisa Klementich, president and CEO of Invest Atlanta. This progress also highlights the importance of Tax Allocation District (TAD) funding as a powerful tool to support small businesses, activate commercial corridors, and create vibrant destinations that strengthen our local economy. Together with our partners, we have invested over $1.5 million in the people and places that are ensuring our small business community is ready for the global stage while creating lasting economic opportunities for years to come.”Openings across June include:• Sweet Me Good: handcrafted pastries, 321 Edgewood Ave NE• At Ease ATL: wellness apothecary and herbal goods, 348 Auburn Ave NE• Hell Yeah! Gluten Free: gluten-free bakery and coffee, 145 Auburn Ave NE• Civil Bikes: bike and walking tours of Sweet Auburn’s history and culture, 460 Edgewood Ave SE• Amazing Atlanta Tours: a collective of the city’s top tour operators, 93 Broad St SW• Urban Tea Party: immersive cultural tea experiences, 75 John Wesley Dobbs Ave NE• CheRene Macarons: French macarons with Southern flavors, 75 John Wesley Dobbs Ave NE• Dough in the Box: Family-owned neighborhood donut shop, 239 Mitchell St SW• Kicks Sweet Treats: Artisan gelato, smoothies, acai bowls near top attractions, 107 Luckie St NW, Suite B• Unexpected Atlanta: Award-winning food crawls, history tours, cooking classes, 121 Luckie St NW• The Juicy Truth: Honest, wellness-focused juices, Koncept House, 141 Mangum St SW, Suite 151A• Art in the Paint: Retail-driven cultural hub showcasing Atlanta artists, brands and community, The CTR, 190 Marietta St. NW, Suite 221Already open through the companion Downtown Biz-Labs effort:• Be Kind ATL: curated gift shop celebrating local makers, 201 Peachtree St NE• Swiftly Vintage: curated vintage fashion and decor, 241 Mitchell St SW"Downtown is where Atlanta's story happens, and 11 years ago, when we opened, we made a commitment to tell that story because it has changed the world,” said Akila McConnell, owner of Unexpected Atlanta. “We adore the people, places, and sights within Downtown, and I wouldn't choose anywhere else to center my business.”The Fund was conceived by Invest Atlanta, with resources from the Eastside and Westside Tax Allocation Districts, to grant eligible landlords and businesses in Downtown financial support for targeted physical improvements to tenant spaces with potential for near-term occupancy.Media Availability: Media are invited to tour the new storefronts and meet the entrepreneurs during a coordinated media availability window the week of June 22. Interviews and photography of the businesses and their owners can be arranged.###About the Downtown Pop-Up Opportunity FundThe Downtown Pop-Up Activation Fund supports the activation of vacant storefronts across Downtown Atlanta through grants for physical improvements, helping local entrepreneurs open in the core ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The fund is administered by Downtown Atlanta, Inc. in partnership with Invest Atlanta and Showcase Atlanta. Wells Fargo supports the companion Downtown Biz-Labs effort at two locations. More at downtownatlantainc.com.About Invest AtlantaInvest Atlanta is the official economic development authority for the City of Atlanta. Its mission is to shape the city’s future by growing jobs and driving neighborhood investment, elevating the city’s global competitiveness, and advancing development and innovation that uplifts all residents and businesses.About Downtown Atlanta, Inc.Downtown Atlanta, Inc. is the unified voice of Central Atlanta Progress (CAP) and the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District (ADID), bringing together business leaders, property owners, institutions, and government partners to strengthen the core of Atlanta. Since 1941, CAP has served as a catalyst for transformative programs and projects that shape Downtown through research, planning, advocacy, and collaboration. Founded by CAP in 1996, ADID is a public-private partnership dedicated to creating a clean, safe, and welcoming urban environment through enhanced services and strategic investments. Today, Downtown Atlanta, Inc. brings people together to strengthen the core of the city and drive what's next for Atlanta's original neighborhood.

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