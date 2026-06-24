Canopy Connect Surpasses 10 Million Shared Insurance Policies, Reaching 6,000 Businesses and 24,000 Users

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Insurance data platform grows fivefold in two years, cementing its role as core infrastructure for insurance agencies, lenders, and the businesses they serve.

Going from 2 million to 10 million policies in under two years isn't just a number—it's proof that the industry is ready for a fundamentally better way to move insurance data.” — Tolga Tezel, Founder & CEO of Canopy Connect

BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canopy Connect, the leader in insurance intake and verification technology, today announced it has surpassed 10 million shared insurance policies across its platform , growing from two million in under two years. The milestone reflects the rapid adoption of consumer-permissioned insurance data across insurance agencies, mortgage lenders, auto finance companies, car rental operators, commercial fleets, and the broader ecosystem of businesses that depend on verified insurance information.The platform now serves more than 6,000 businesses and 24,000 agents and users, who rely on Canopy Connect to collect and verify insurance data in seconds instead of hours. Where the traditional process required chasing documents, calling carriers, and waiting on PDFs that were often inaccurate or out of date, Canopy Connect users get verified data directly from the source that’s structured, normalized, and ready to plug into the systems they already use."Going from two million to 10 million policies in under two years isn't just a number—it's proof that the industry is ready for a fundamentally better way to move insurance data," said Tolga Tezel, founder and CEO of Canopy Connect. "The businesses and agents who made this happen didn't wait for the industry to catch up. They saw a better way and went for it, for their teams and for the clients they serve."The growth reflects expansion well beyond Canopy Connect's roots in insurance intake for agencies . The platform today powers insurance verification workflows across mortgage lending, auto finance, car dealerships , rental fleets, rideshare compliance, and financial planning. Any business that needs to know, quickly and reliably, whether the right coverage is in place.Since the two million milestone announced in September 2024, Canopy Connect has significantly expanded both the depth and breadth of its data capabilities, growing from 250 to more than 500 structured insurance data fields and maintaining carrier coverage across 96% of the auto insurance market and 91% of the homeowners insurance market by written premium, based on NAIC data. The platform also covers an estimated 90% of standard commercial carriers, and integrates directly with leading raters, agency management systems, and CRMs, including Applied Epic, EZLynx, HawkSoft, PL Rating, and AgencyZoom, as well as popular automotive platforms from TSD, Cox Automotive, and CDK.Canopy Connect was founded in 2020 on the premise that sharing verified insurance information should be as simple as linking a bank account. Six years later, 10 million policies later, that premise has become infrastructure.About Canopy ConnectCanopy Connect is the leader in insurance verification technology, giving businesses the ability to retrieve verified insurance information directly from insurance carriers in seconds and deliver data directly into other systems via API. Through its consumer consent-driven data sharing technology and secure cloud infrastructure, Canopy Connect's solutions allow insurance agencies, carriers, lenders, auto dealers, insurance innovators, and other businesses to deliver delightful, intelligent, and frictionless insurance services. For more information, visit www.usecanopy.com

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