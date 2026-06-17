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Maine DOE Shares Updated Early Childhood Health and Safety Resources

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) has released an updated set of Early Childhood Health and Safety Resources for preschool and early childhood programs. These resources outline approval standards and other official guidance and up-to-date information for school administrative units (SAUs) and early childhood programs across Maine.

These resources may be useful across a range of early childhood education settings. Topics include immunizations, infection control, toileting, nutrition, environmental health, screenings, mental and behavioral health, emergency preparedness, and injury prevention.

The resources, designed for easy digital access in a PDF document, are drawn from state and federal agencies and professional organizations to support safe, healthy, and developmentally appropriate learning environments.

Access the updated Early Childhood Health and Safety Resources here.

For more information, please contact Sarah DeCato, Maine DOE School Nurse Specialist, at sarah.decato@maine.gov.

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Maine DOE Shares Updated Early Childhood Health and Safety Resources

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