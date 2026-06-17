Choate Continues to Grow Its Fund Formation and Investment Management Practice with the Addition of Jason Karlinsky

Jason S. Karlinsky, Partner

Seasoned partner with extensive experience advising fund managers and institutional investors at Credit Suisse strengthens Choate's New York presence.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Choate welcomes Jason S. Karlinsky as a partner in the firm's nationally recognized Fund Formation and Investment Management practice. Karlinsky pairs deep fund formation experience across asset classes with more than a decade of commercial and in-house legal leadership at a global asset manager — a combination that will further broaden Choate's capabilities and accelerate the firm's strategic growth in New York."Jason's combination of sophisticated fund structuring and deep operational knowledge gained at one of the world's leading asset managers makes him a truly distinctive addition to our team," said Lee Feldman, Practice Chair of Choate's Private Equity and M&A Group . "His ability to guide clients through the full lifecycle of fund formation, from structuring and launch through day-to-day operations, aligns perfectly with Choate’s integrated, business-focused counsel."Karlinsky joins Choate from Lowenstein Sandler, where he was a senior counsel in the firm’s Investment Management Group in New York. He has extensive experience developing and managing a wide range of investment fund structures across the U.S. and international markets. Prior to Lowenstein, Karlinsky spent 16 years as in-house counsel and Americas Co-Head of Product and Business Development at Credit Suisse Asset Management, where he led the development and structuring of new private and public investment products."Choate combines deep transactional sophistication with a genuine commitment to understanding how its clients' businesses work — and that resonated with me," said Karlinsky. "Having sat on the business side for over a decade, I've seen the difference it makes when outside counsel bring operational awareness to the table, not just legal expertise. I'm eager to put that experience to work alongside Choate's talented team as we help fund managers navigate an increasingly demanding regulatory and market environment."Karlinsky earned his J.D. from Columbia University School of Law, where he was a Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar and an editor of the Columbia Journal of Law and Social Problems, and his B.A. from Yale University, where he graduated with distinction in his major. He is admitted to practice in New York.Joining alongside Karlinsky is Zohar Nadler , an associate from Lowenstein Sandler who will also be part of Choate's Fund Formation and Investment Management practice.About ChoateChoate Hall & Stewart LLP, one of the nation’s leading law firms, represents national and international clients with a focus on a core group of legal practices, including private equity and middle market M&A, finance and restructuring, complex investigations and litigation, intellectual property, and wealth management. Choate partners and practice areas are consistently recognized by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, Best Lawyers and Benchmark Litigation. For more information, please visit choate.com.

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