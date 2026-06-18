New Report Shows The Parmenter Foundation 5-Year Impact on Grief and End-of-Life Support

The Parmenter Foundation Executive Director Angela Crocker greets community partners at the nonprofit's annual keynote event. (Photo: Stuart Beeby Photography) Every year, The Parmenter Foundation convenes its grantees for a breakfast workshop designed to build and expand the compassionate care community. (Photo: The Parmenter Foundation)

Nearly 70,000 individuals reached as Parmenter supports creation of 20 new programs addressing unmet community needs

Nearly 30% of college students in the U.S. will lose a parent, caregiver, or sibling during their higher education journey, leading Parmenter to take a closer look at bereavement support on campuses.” — Angela Crocker, Executive Director, The Parmenter Foundation

WAYLAND, MA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After identifying critical gaps in grief and end-of-life support services, The Parmenter Foundation has helped expand access to care across MetroWest Boston and reached 69,829 individuals over the past five years through a mix of grantmaking, education, resource hub, and program development, according to the nonprofit’s 2025 Annual Report released this week.The report highlights The Parmenter Foundation supporting the creation of 20 new programs from 2020 to 2025 designed to address unmet needs, including pediatric bereavement support for families coping with the loss of a child and grief education initiatives serving college campus communities—blueprints to be replicated in communities nationwide.In 2025 alone, The Parmenter Foundation awarded $452,419 in education development and grants to support these programs. The nonprofit’s 5-year impact also includes more than $1.5 million in grant awards, bereavement support for 2,998 children, hospice care support for 846 patients, and 57,700 views of the organization’s grief support videos.“Over the past five years, we've made incredible strides in advancing our mission to build compassionate communities of care,” said Pamela Mackill, president of The Parmenter Foundation Board of Trustees. “We're thrilled about the meaningful momentum we see as we continue to foster connection, deepen understanding, and help normalize the experience of grief.”Exemplifying the need for and impact of these new programs, The Pediatric Bereavement Programs at Mass General for Children (MGfC) and Boston Children’s Hospital were created and supported in partnership with The Parmenter Foundation to bridge the gap in service between the extensive support families receive while hospitals care for their sick children and the absence of comprehensive support when the child dies.“Through our focus groups, we heard from families whose children died after an illness that, once their child passed away, they often felt suddenly disconnected from the support systems and resources that had sustained them throughout their child's care,” said Angela Crocker, Executive Director of The Parmenter Foundation. “Many found themselves navigating profound grief in isolation. The bereavement bridge programs at Mass General for Children and Boston Children's Hospital provide an innovative and much-needed extension of support, helping families access resources, build connections, and find guidance as they move through their grief journey.”MGfC and Boston Children’s Hospital’s Pediatric Bereavement Programs offer resources, counseling, and continued connection to an interdisciplinary team for up to two years after a child’s death. While this does not change the loss the family has endured, it provides critical ongoing support where there was previously none.In 2025, The Parmenter Foundation marked the launch of its innovative UGrieve program, a national higher education-focused education and support initiative helping build compassionate campus communities that support students who have experienced a loss.“Research shows that nearly 30% of college students in the United States will lose a parent, caregiver, or sibling during their higher education journey, leading Parmenter to take a closer look at bereavement support on college campuses,” said Crocker. “We found that meaningful gaps exist across higher education. Even when resources and policies were available, many grieving students did not know they existed or how to access them. By creating new educational resources and training programs, we are helping colleges build more compassionate campuses where students experiencing loss can find the support they need.”UGrieve, a self-led training series with specialized tracks for students and faculty/administration hosted by bestselling authors and grief experts Rebecca Soffer and Colin Campbell, is available for colleges nationally through its collaboration with The Jordan Porco Foundation’s college wellness fair Fresh Check Day. In addition to providing resources for students experiencing a loss and the school’s faculty, UGrieve serves to teach peers how to interact with a grieving student.Impact by the Numbers from 2020–2025:• 69,829 individuals reached through Parmenter-supported care, education, and grief support initiatives• 20 new programs created through Parmenter funding to address unmet community needs• 9 programs expanded into MetroWest that were previously unavailable to local residents• 846 patients supported through hospice and end-of-life care programs• 2,998 children received bereavement support services• 3,004 adults received grief counseling and support• 947 caregivers received support while caring for loved ones• 57,700 views of grief education and support resources, including Parmenter’s UGrieveTo learn more about and support The Parmenter Foundation, visit parmenterfoundation.org.About The Parmenter Foundation:The Parmenter Foundation (TPF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing compassionate guidance and comprehensive resources to individuals and families as they navigate end-of-life care and move through loss and bereavement. TPF develops resources, provides community education, creates programming to fill gaps in services, and awards grant funding to nonprofit organizations that deliver high-quality programs within its focus areas of compassionate end-of-life care and grief support. The Parmenter Foundation, EIN 04-2176769, is committed to helping families cope, heal, and build resilience. Learn more at parmenterfoundation.org.

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