Hot Shot’s Secret™ Announces 2026 NTPA Hot Shot’s Secret Challenge, Commits to $30,000 Bonus Program

In addition to being a National Circuit Sponsor, and official fuel and fuel additive sponsor

Their investment in the Hot Shot’s Secret Challenge continues to elevate the level of competition while rewarding the dedication and performance of our pullers.” — Rich Schaefer, NTPA Chief Operating Officer

MT. GILEAD, OH, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hot Shot’s Secret ™, a leading manufacturer of high-performance diesel additives, fuels, and lubricants, is proud to announce the title sponsorship of the National Tractor Pullers Association (NTPA) Hot Shot’s Secret Challenge, committing this year to $30,000 in bonus money for the top three point earners in all 14 Grand National Divisions across six events.Hot Shot’s Secret, a nearly decade-long NTPA National Circuit sponsor and the official fuel and fuel additive sponsor of NTPA, launched the Hot Shot’s Secret Challenge in 2023 as a bonus series for top Grand National competitors. After this season, the Hot Shot’s Secret Challenge will have paid out over $120,000 in bonus money to NTPA competitors.A total of $30,000 in bonus money will once again be awarded to pullers competing in this elite series, which will feature six premier events across the country. Competitors will have the opportunity to earn additional payouts across six to 10 hooks within the Challenge series, making it one of the most competitive and rewarding bonus programs on the NTPA circuit. This year’s select Hot Shot’s Secret Challenge events include Tomah, WI (June 25-27); Chapel Hill, TN (July 24-25); Brandenburg, KY (July 24-25); Fort Recovery, OH (July 31-Aug 1); Rockwell, IA (August 6-8); and Bowling Green, OH (August 20-22).Hot Shot’s Secret Director of Field Marketing and Partnerships, Kyle Fischer, says, “NTPA delivers high-stakes competition, a dedicated diesel enthusiast fan base, and family fun. We are thrilled to host the Hot Shot’s Secret Challenge again for 2026 and look forward to connecting with the puller community that knows our products and is loyal to Hot Shot’s Secret proven formulations.”“Hot Shot’s Secret has been an incredible partner to the NTPA and our competitors,” said Rich Schaefer, NTPA Chief Operating Officer. “Their investment in the Hot Shot’s Secret Challenge continues to elevate the level of competition while rewarding the dedication and performance of our pullers.”For more information and standings about NTPA Hot Shot’s Secret Challenge for the 2026 season, visit ntpapull.com . To see the 2026 national event schedule, visit here.For more information about Hot Shot’s Secret’s full line of high-performance products for gas and diesel-powered vehicles and equipment, visit HotShotSecret.com, or keep up with the latest company and product news on Facebook and Instagram, or by following #hotshotsecret.About the National Tractor Pullers Association (NTPA):The National Tractor Pullers Association (NTPA), headquartered in Marion, Ohio, is the sport’s oldest and most respected truck and tractor pulling sanctioning body, governed by a board of directors and managed by World Pulling International (WPI). The NTPA provides the rules, regulations, and infrastructure that support pulling organizations nationwide and oversees the Championship Pulling Circuit, backed by a strong roster of national, divisional, regional, and point fund sponsors. Fans can watch “NTPA Championship Pulling” presented by Steiner Tractor Parts on RFD-TV and access on-demand content through NTPA.tv, while official merchandise is available at ShopNTPA.com. The organization continues to expand fan engagement through our live stream broadcasts on fullpull.live, blending tradition and innovation in the sport. For more information, visit www.NTPAPULL.com , follow NTPA on social media, or contact the national office at 614-436-1761.

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