Hot Shot’s Secret™ Announces 2026 NTPA Hot Shot’s Secret Challenge, Commits to $30,000 Bonus Program

In addition to being a National Circuit Sponsor, and official fuel and fuel additive sponsor

Their investment in the Hot Shot’s Secret Challenge continues to elevate the level of competition while rewarding the dedication and performance of our pullers.”
— Rich Schaefer, NTPA Chief Operating Officer
MT. GILEAD, OH, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hot Shot’s Secret™, a leading manufacturer of high-performance diesel additives, fuels, and lubricants, is proud to announce the title sponsorship of the National Tractor Pullers Association (NTPA) Hot Shot’s Secret Challenge, committing this year to $30,000 in bonus money for the top three point earners in all 14 Grand National Divisions across six events.

Hot Shot’s Secret, a nearly decade-long NTPA National Circuit sponsor and the official fuel and fuel additive sponsor of NTPA, launched the Hot Shot’s Secret Challenge in 2023 as a bonus series for top Grand National competitors. After this season, the Hot Shot’s Secret Challenge will have paid out over $120,000 in bonus money to NTPA competitors.

A total of $30,000 in bonus money will once again be awarded to pullers competing in this elite series, which will feature six premier events across the country. Competitors will have the opportunity to earn additional payouts across six to 10 hooks within the Challenge series, making it one of the most competitive and rewarding bonus programs on the NTPA circuit. This year’s select Hot Shot’s Secret Challenge events include Tomah, WI (June 25-27); Chapel Hill, TN (July 24-25); Brandenburg, KY (July 24-25); Fort Recovery, OH (July 31-Aug 1); Rockwell, IA (August 6-8); and Bowling Green, OH (August 20-22).

Hot Shot’s Secret Director of Field Marketing and Partnerships, Kyle Fischer, says, “NTPA delivers high-stakes competition, a dedicated diesel enthusiast fan base, and family fun. We are thrilled to host the Hot Shot’s Secret Challenge again for 2026 and look forward to connecting with the puller community that knows our products and is loyal to Hot Shot’s Secret proven formulations.”

“Hot Shot’s Secret has been an incredible partner to the NTPA and our competitors,” said Rich Schaefer, NTPA Chief Operating Officer. “Their investment in the Hot Shot’s Secret Challenge continues to elevate the level of competition while rewarding the dedication and performance of our pullers.”

For more information and standings about NTPA Hot Shot’s Secret Challenge for the 2026 season, visit ntpapull.com. To see the 2026 national event schedule, visit here.

For more information about Hot Shot’s Secret’s full line of high-performance products for gas and diesel-powered vehicles and equipment, visit HotShotSecret.com, or keep up with the latest company and product news on Facebook and Instagram, or by following #hotshotsecret.

About the National Tractor Pullers Association (NTPA):
The National Tractor Pullers Association (NTPA), headquartered in Marion, Ohio, is the sport’s oldest and most respected truck and tractor pulling sanctioning body, governed by a board of directors and managed by World Pulling International (WPI). The NTPA provides the rules, regulations, and infrastructure that support pulling organizations nationwide and oversees the Championship Pulling Circuit, backed by a strong roster of national, divisional, regional, and point fund sponsors. Fans can watch “NTPA Championship Pulling” presented by Steiner Tractor Parts on RFD-TV and access on-demand content through NTPA.tv, while official merchandise is available at ShopNTPA.com. The organization continues to expand fan engagement through our live stream broadcasts on fullpull.live, blending tradition and innovation in the sport. For more information, visit www.NTPAPULL.com, follow NTPA on social media, or contact the national office at 614-436-1761.

Leslie Allen
Wildcat Communications
+1 615-429-7965
leslieallen.wildcat@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Hot Shot’s Secret™ Announces 2026 NTPA Hot Shot’s Secret Challenge, Commits to $30,000 Bonus Program

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Leslie Allen
Wildcat Communications
+1 615-429-7965 leslieallen.wildcat@gmail.com
Company/Organization
Lubrication Specialties - Hot Shot's Secret
3975 Morrow Meadows Drive
Mount Gilead, Ohio, 43338
United States
+1 419-515-7306
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Powered by science and with a commitment to environmental stewardship, Hot Shot’s Secret™, a USA Today ‘Most Trusted Brand,’ offers a diverse line of high-performance and preventative maintenance products, including fuel and oil additives, engine and gear oil, greases, lubricants, and coolants developed as problem-specific solutions for gas- and diesel-powered vehicles. Major markets include automotive, racing, heavy-duty, fleet, powersports, RV, and agriculture. As the USA's fastest-growing high-performance lubricant brand, Hot Shot’s Secret is manufactured by Lubrication Specialties® Inc. (LSI) in Mount Gilead, OH. LSI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Gold Eagle® Company (Chicago).

https://www.hotshotsecret.com/

More From This Author
Hot Shot’s Secret™ Announces 2026 NTPA Hot Shot’s Secret Challenge, Commits to $30,000 Bonus Program
Hot Shot’s Secret™ Named To USA Today’s 2026 Most Trusted Brands List
Hot Shot’s Secretᵀᴹ Announces Support of IHRA Pro Pulling Series with a Two-Year Champions Tour Sponsorship
View All Stories From This Author