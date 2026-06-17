Brian Kastan Releases Groovy Improvisational Funk Rock Album FUN GROOVE

Brian Kastan - Fun Groove Brian Kastan, Dave Berger, and Jay Brunka

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brian Kastan’s new album Fun Groove consists of 9 fun new songs. Fun Groove is an album of groove tunes with rock and funk drum grooves. The album features Dave Berger on drums and Jay Brunka on bass. As the grooves are hitting, Brian improvises over the top of them using a modern free rhythmic approach to guitar soloing. Brian’s rocking metallic guitar tone brings the listener on a fun and raw guitar solo journey as it floats over the grooves. He improvises solos within the structure of the tunes, supported by the warm bass sound and sharp pop of the drums.Fun Groove is a hard-hitting album that blends rock, funk, and jazz with a feel-good jam band feel and catchy melodies. This album is the 5th album with the same band members. Previous records with this group consist of Free Blues and Dinner Music for Strangers volumes 1, 2, and 3.Track list:1. My Pop Music2. Dant, Dant, Danant3. Groovin’ on Sesame Street4. 70’s Riff Vibe5. From This to That6. My Pop Music Take 27. Circus Jam8. Lion Feast9. As We Go Through the DayCreditsBrian Kastan – guitarJay Brunka – bassDave Berger – drumsReleased June 1, 2026FUN GROOVE is produced by Brian Kastan, Jay Brunka, and Dave Berger.Songs 1-8 composed by Brian Kastan. As We Go Through the Day improvised by the group.Recorded by Brian Kastan/Space 2 Groove RecordsMixed and Mastered by Scott Petitoscottpetito.comBrian Kastan Fun Groove Band – Live Jam 2025: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xyi7AF0aSM0 To purchase: https://space2grooverecords2.bandcamp.com/album/fun-groove-brian-kastan-band-featuring-jay-brunka-dave-berger For more information:Press inquiries:

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