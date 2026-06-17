The Race is On: Sawyer Brown to play Garfield County Fair & Rodeo

PRESS RELEASE

June 17, 2026

Garfield County Fair and Rodeo is thrilled to announce that legendary county rock band Sawyer Brown is bringing its electric live show to this year’s fair and rodeo concert on Friday, August 7, 2026. Country music star Casey Donahew kicks things off at the Garfield County Fairgrounds in Rifle. Tickets are available now at garfieldcountyfair.com.

Sawyer Brown’s classic sound has been forged over 40 years on the road, having played more than 6,000 concerts for legions of fans. Whether its “Step That Step,” “Thank God for You,” “The Race is On,” “Some Girls Do,” or any other of their timeless classics, Sawyer Brown is sure to get people up out of their seats and boogying.

Founded in 1981, these road warriors have produced 24 albums, which include 51 charted singles and three number one hits. Sawyer Brown was named the Academy of Country Music Awards Top Vocal Group in 1997.

“One of the unique things about the band is we don’t really have a lot of love songs. We have life songs,” said founding member and singer Mark Miller.

Known as the “Rolling Stones of Country Music,” Sawyer Brown’s musical journey began in 1981 in Apopka, Florida, when five members of country singer Don King’s traveling band knew they had found something special.

When King retired from playing, they formed Sawyer Brown and “built a reputation as one of the most electrifying live acts in any genre — touring 275–300 nights a year in their early career and never really coming off the road.”

Fresh off the success of their new album, Desperado Troubadours, which was produced by Blake Sheldon, Sawyer Brown keeps doing what they do best, playing live music for sold-out audiences across the nation.

Donahew a Texas-sized talent

Texas country powerhouse and Fort Worth native, Casey Donahew continues to define the sound of Texas country. Over more than two decades, Donahew has earned a devoted following by delivering vivid, relatable narratives that blend cowboy grit, love stories, and offbeat characters. His latest release, Never Not Love You, a 17-track tour de force, underscores his ability to capture life’s highs and lows with a storyteller’s precision and a showman’s heart.

With 12 albums and an astounding 29 singles reaching the top of the Texas charts, Donahew has proven himself a consistent hitmaker and one of the genre’s most durable voices. Known for writing the majority of his material solo, he maintains a deeply personal connection to his music, allowing fans to experience his unmistakable perspective. His songs have also crossed into mainstream culture, landing placements in hit television dramas including Yellowstone and Tulsa King, as well as the feature film Vengeance, further solidifying his reputation as one of country music’s most authentic storytellers.

Beyond the studio and stage, Donahew has emerged as a creative entrepreneur. Alongside his wife Melinda, he founded the acclaimed Boots on the Beach festival in Cabo San Lucas, now in its 9th year and featuring a powerhouse roster of Texas and country stars. This annual event reflects Donahew’s dedication to fostering community, elevating fellow artists, and creating unforgettable fan experiences. With decades of chart-topping hits, acclaimed live performances, and a steadfast commitment to authenticity, Donahew remains at the forefront of modern Texas country music.

Fair and rodeo is August 4-8

The Garfield County Fair and Rodeo takes place August 4-8, with the kick-off parade making its way down Railroad Avenue on August 1. Check out the 4-H and open class activities happening all week down at the fairgrounds, and celebrate this year’s patriotic theme: “Red, White and Blue – a Fair for you!”

In the arena, the Family & Kidz Rodeo gets things cooking on August 4. Come on out for the thrilling Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association/Woman’s Pro Rodeo Association (PRCA/WPRA) ProRodeo on August 5, followed by the PRCA Xtreme Bulls on August 6. The always popular demolition derby closes out the fun on Saturday, August 8.

Enjoy local musicians on the free stage and mouth-watering fair food in the midway. With mini-golf, skill games, and a chance to best the mechanical bull, there’s something for everyone at the Garfield County Fair and Rodeo. Come celebrate the Western Slope’s preeminent Western heritage event in Rifle, Colorado!