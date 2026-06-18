Spartan Systems and Spartan Critical Systems Choose Rep Order Management to Power Quoting Across Both Rep Firms

Industry veteran Doyle Freeman launched two rep firms on ROM from day one, citing purpose-built design, professional proposals, and support as advantages.

Being able to confidently produce a custom proposal, including pictures of products, set us apart. The speed of producing proposals and the intuitive nature of ROM are unmatched in our experience.” — Doyle Freeman, President, Spartan Systems & Spartan Critical Systems

BERMUDA RUN, NC, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rep Order Management (ROM), a quoting and order management platform built exclusively for manufacturers’ representatives, has become the foundational business management solution for Spartan Systems and Spartan Critical Systems. Founded by industry veteran Doyle Freeman, the two Bermuda Run-based firms serve distinct markets: Spartan Systems covers commercial and institutional construction across North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia, while Spartan Critical Systems supplies HVAC equipment to data center environments across North America. Product lines for both firms include chillers, air handlers, pumps, boilers, DOAS units, and other commercial and institutional equipment.Freeman launched both companies with ROM in place from day one, a deliberate choice informed by firsthand experience with large enterprise resource planning systems (ERP) at a previous employer. That prior effort required an investment of hundreds of thousands of dollars attempting to customize an off-the-shelf ERP product into something workable for a rep firm. The result never fully delivered on its promise. ROM offered a fundamentally different path: a platform purpose-built for the rep industry that is ready to deploy on day one and carries a fraction of the implementation cost.The ROM team worked closely with Spartan during onboarding to produce proposal templates that set a new standard for the industry. Fully branded with Spartan’s logo, colors, and terms and conditions, and enriched with product photography, the proposals go well beyond what competitors are putting in front of clients. In a business where presentation directly influences perception, Spartan’s customer-facing documents have become a competitive differentiator in their own right.“Being able to confidently produce a custom proposal, including pictures of products, set us apart. The speed of producing proposals and the intuitive nature of ROM are unmatched in our experience.”— Doyle Freeman, President, Spartan Systems & Spartan Critical SystemsWith team members distributed across North America, Spartan also relies on ROM to maintain visibility and continuity across its sales operations. Any member of the team can retrieve a quote originated by another salesperson or location in just a few clicks, enabling faster response times and more seamless collaboration. ROM’s built-in win/loss tracking further supports Spartan’s ability to monitor closure rates and sharpen its sales strategy over time.Freeman’s overall assessment of the platform reflects both the operational value and the ongoing partnership with the ROM team.“The value proposition of first cost, licensing cost customized reports , and the ongoing support from the ROM team truly make this the best product on the market. It was a slam dunk to bring on ROM as our business partner, and we wouldn’t dream of being with anyone else.”— Doyle Freeman, President, Spartan Systems & Spartan Critical SystemsFor more information about Rep Order Management and how the platform serves manufacturers’ representatives across North America, visit www.repordermanagement.com . To read the full Spartan Systems & Spartan Critical Systems case study, visit https://www.repordermanagement.com/case-studies/purpose-built-rep-software/ About Spartan Systems & Spartan Critical SystemsSpartan Systems is a manufacturers’ representative firm serving the commercial and institutional construction markets across North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. Spartan Critical Systems is a dedicated HVAC equipment supplier for data center environments, operating across North America. Both companies are headquartered in Bermuda Run, N.C., and are led by President Doyle Freeman. Product lines include chillers, air handlers, pumps, boilers, DOAS units, and other commercial and institutional HVAC equipment.About Rep Order ManagementRep Order Management (ROM) is a quoting and order management platform built exclusively for manufacturers’ representatives. Designed for the unique workflows of the rep business, ROM enables rep firms to produce professional proposals, manage orders, track commissions, and generate business intelligence reporting, all from a single platform. For more information, visit www.repordermanagement.com

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