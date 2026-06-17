Homecoming Events Honor SSGT Irvin Ellingson With Three‑Day Tribute of Patriotism, Family, and Community

The Ellingson family, local Veterans organizations, and community members across North Dakota and Minnesota are gathering this week for a historic three‑day homecoming honoring Staff Sergeant Irvin Ellingson, whose remains are returning home more than 80 years after he left Dahlen to serve in the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1942. The events held June 17–20, reflect a powerful blend of gratitude, patriotism, and family connection.

The planning committee describes the homecoming as “A Formal Welcome with Dignity, Respect and Love… A Celebration… [and] A Final Farewell Tribute”.

A Hero’s Return Begins in Minneapolis

Irvin’s journey home began early Wednesday morning as Delta Flight 313 arrived at Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport. The Minnesota Funeral Honors Team met the aircraft, and supporters were invited to attend the dignified transfer. A convoy then began the route north toward Grand Forks, with American Legion Posts honoring Irvin from overpasses along Interstate 29.

Convoy participants were asked to follow strict safety guidance, including staying in the right lane, maintaining 55–60 mph, activating hazard lights, and keeping a tight formation.

Day One: A Community Welcome at Veterans Park

On Thursday, June 18, the public will gather at Veterans Park in Grand Forks for a formal welcome ceremony beginning at 4:00 p.m. The East Grand Forks American Legion and VFW Honor Guard will carry Irvin’s casket onto the plaza, where a full program of music, prayer, and remarks will follow.

Speakers include Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski, Governor Kelly Armstrong, Congresswoman Julie Fedorchak, ND Veterans Affairs Commissioner Lonnie Wangen, and representatives from the American Legion and Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association. The Grand Forks City Band will perform patriotic selections including “Star-Spangled Banner,” “America the Beautiful,” and “Stars and Stripes Forever.” The ceremony concludes with Taps and a procession escorting Irvin’s casket to Amundson Funeral Home.

Day Two: A Celebration of Life in Dahlen

Friday’s events shift to the Terry and Dee Ann Ellingson Farm Event Center near Dahlen, where a celebration program begins at 2:00 p.m. and a catered meal follows at 5:00 p.m.

The program features remarks from U.S. Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, a patriotic trombone solo by Isaac Jackson, and multiple family tributes. Letters written by Irvin during the war will be read by descendants, including “Irvin’s letter to Aunt Ingred Midtmoen” and “Irvin’s letter to Alpha”.

Additional presentations highlight Irvin’s college years, his football career at Mayville State Teachers College, and the wartime service of his brother, Corporal Omer Ellingson. Musical selections include “Homeward Bound,” “My Country ’Tis of Thee,” and “Family of Christ.”

Day Three: Final Farewell and Full Military Honors

Saturday’s tribute begins with a 9:00 a.m. convoy departing Amundson Funeral Home and traveling to Dahlen Lutheran Church. Viewing begins at 11:00 a.m., with family-only time until 12:30 p.m. The funeral service, presided over by Pastor Val Teppo, begins at 2:00 p.m. and will be livestreamed.

Following the service, Irvin’s casket will be driven past the Ellingson family farm where he was born and raised— “Irvin left this farm 84 years ago to enlist in the US Army Air Corp, December 1942” —before proceeding to Middle Forest River Cemetery for burial with full military honors.

A B‑52 flyover by the 69th Bomb Squadron from Minot Air Force Base is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. to honor Irvin’s service and sacrifice.

The day concludes with a community meal and fellowship hosted by the Lankin American Legion at 6:00 p.m.

A Homecoming Eight Decades in the Making

Across all three days, the Ellingson family, Veterans organizations, and the broader community are united in honoring a long-awaited homecoming. The document’s opening line captures the spirit of the week: “Honoring Irvin’s Memory with Gratitude, Patriotism and Family Connections.”

Places to eat in Grand Forks.