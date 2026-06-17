Commissioners Appoint Seth Place as Deputy Finance Officer

Worcester County, MD — The Worcester County Commissioners named Seth Place as the new deputy finance officer. Place, a certified public accountant (CPA), brings over 9 years of progressive experience in public accounting, specializing in tax, client accounting and advisory services (CAAS), and financial reporting and analysis. His experience spans over a variety of sectors, including private, nonprofit, and government.

"Seth brings a combination of financial expertise, leadership, and commitment to public service that will serve Worcester County well," Commissioner President Ted Elder said. "As the county continues to modernize operations and strengthen its financial stewardship, we are confident Seth will play an important role in helping us meet those goals, while serving the residents with professionalism and integrity."

Prior to joining Worcester County, Place served as a supervisor at PKS & Company, P.A., where he managed a high-volume of client accounts, built a strong technical foundation in tax compliance, financial reporting, and GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles). During his time at PKS, he advanced to a supervisory role managing a portfolio of over 100 clients and implemented process improvements that enhanced efficiency and accuracy. Before joining PKS, he served as a staff accountant at CG Accounting Group, LLC from 2017 to 2021.

“I'm excited to join Worcester County and support Finance Officer Starzhevskiy in the work of the Treasurer's Office. My background in public accounting and financial reporting translates well to the duties of this position. I'm grateful for the confidence the County Commissioners have placed in me. The Treasurer's Office plays a large role in county operations, and I'm looking forward to contributing to its continued success,” Place said.

Place earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Maryland Global Campus, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Mathematics Education from Lock Haven University. After graduating, he began his career as a secondary mathematics teacher at Stephen Decatur Middle School from 2015 to 2017. Beyond his professional work, Place serves as the treasurer on the Executive Committee for the Coastal Hospice.

The deputy finance officer assists the finance officer in planning, organizing, coordinating, and directing the functions and activities of the Treasurer’s Office.