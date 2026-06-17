Commander’s visit to Rend Lake highlights partnerships, recreation, and regional impact

BENTON, Ill. – Col. Andy Pannier, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District commander, visited Rend Lake to meet with project staff, recognize employees and partners, and highlight recreation, stewardship, and partnerships that support southern Illinois, June 12.

The visit focused on Rend Lake’s area redevelopment mission and the economic impact that national events, recreation improvements, and community partnerships have on local communities.

The visit began at the lake’s North Marcum Recreation Area for the Eastern Scholastic 3D Archery National Championship, where Pannier visited with competitors and the tournament director. The national event brought youth archers and their families from across the country to compete at the North Marcum Archery Complex.

Tom Patterson, national tournament director with Eastern Scholastic 3D Archery, said hosting the event at Rend Lake is a win-win. “We use the Corps here as an example. Rend Lake is our feature 3D tournament. Bar none. It’s the showpiece for S3DA, so [Rend Lake] is my measurement against all other locations we visit," said Patterson.

The competition, held June 11 to 14, featured archers ages six to 18 competing for national titles, awards, and scholarships in 3D archery. In previous years, the event attracted more than 2,000 spectators and generated more than $700,000 in economic impact for the Rend Lake area through lodging, dining, shopping, and tourism.

Next, Pannier and staff visited the Jackie Branch Recreation Area to discuss a newly installed Americans with Disabilities Act accessible fishing dock and kayak launch made possible through a partnership with the Union Sportsmen’s Alliance and Laborers’ International Union of North America Local 773.

The project improves access to water-based recreation for visitors with limited mobility. The new feature includes a floating fishing dock, a double kayak slip dock, an ADA transfer platform, an overhead grab rail, and an ADA-compliant walkway extending into Jackie Branch Cove. The partnership value is estimated at $60,000. During the visit, Col. Pannier presented certificates to representatives of the Union Sportsmen’s Alliance and Laborers’ Union Local 773 in recognition of their support and tried out the new dock by going for a quick paddle in a visitor’s kayak.

At the Rend Lake Visitor Center, the commander joined staff for a recognition luncheon and signed a cooperative agreement between USACE Rend Lake and the Core Friends of Rend Lake. The new nonprofit organization will support outdoor experiences, environmental education, stewardship, and visitor services at the lake. The organization plans to support Rend Lake through membership, fundraising, interpretive and educational sales, campground services, public outreach, and future volunteer efforts. The agreement marks an important step in expanding support for environmental education programs and improving customer service through formal cooperation between USACE and community partners.

“Rend Lake is the crown jewel across the Corps on how we build relationships,” said Pannier. "What this team has been able to do, with our partners, with our volunteers, and to build family relationships amongst those organizations, creates long, enduring projects. It’s the partner commitment that allows them to come in and say, ‘Hey, we want these amenities and we’re willing to help you build it.’ All these relationships are what creates these phenomenal facilities people want to come to. It’s a way that we get to give back to the public to say thanks for their support of these facilities. Creating these opportunities is what people want: they want bike trails, easy access to water, a range to shoot at, or just to get on the lake. Partnerships build opportunities.”

The visit also included employee recognition. Army Corps Rangers Morgan Young, Michael Kanady, and Parker Cotton were recognized for their actions during back-to-back cold-water rescues on Rend Lake Dec. 20, 2025, saving the lives of three people. Young and Kanady received recognition during the visit for their decisive response, courage, and commitment to public safety.

Lena Bennett was recognized for 35 years of federal service. Bennett began her USACE career in 1991 and has served in multiple roles across recreation, visitor assistance, environmental stewardship, contracts, purchasing, and disaster response.

The commander then presented coins for excellence to Camie Wilke, Patty Vaughn, and Gavin Richardson. Wilke was recognized for identifying an innovative reuse of former sewage treatment infrastructure as a dog park. Vaughn was recognized for budget execution during a challenging fiscal year. Richardson was recognized for strengthening Rend Lake’s volunteer program, which grew 145 percent from fiscal year 2024 to fiscal year 2025.

The final stop of the visit was the Blackberry Nature Trail expansion and new dog park. The Blackberry Nature Trail also expanded from 0.75 miles to 2 miles with the addition of the Pine Trail and Gobbler Trail loops. The work was supported by Scouts BSA Troop 103 of Mt. Vernon and Rend Lake volunteers. Pannier presented certificates of appreciation to Eagle Scout Daniel Johnson with Scout Troop 103 from Mt. Vernon, Ill., and to trail volunteers, Dan and Frida Habermehl, who helped complete the project.

Thanks to Wilke’s forward thinking and planning, the dog park repurposes the former west side sewage treatment facility after Rend Lake connected its west side campgrounds and Project Office to the City of Sesser’s sewage treatment system. The former treatment site now serves as a centralized, off-leash dog park and is the only designated one in Franklin County.

“Once the wastewater treatment lagoon was decommissioned, I saw real potential to turn it into something the public could enjoy,” said Wilke. “Because much of the infrastructure—like fencing and restrooms—was already here, the cost to convert it into a dog park was very low. Once the lagoon was cleared, it didn’t take much to make it functional. Volunteers help maintain the space, and now, instead of sitting empty, it’s a welcoming spot where visitors can safely let their dogs run and play. It’s a great example of how we can revitalize existing spaces in a cost-effective way.”

The commander participated in the ribbon-cutting for the dog park but deferred the ceremonial cutting to Wilke since the dog park was her idea and led the redevelopment.

Rend Lake is a multipurpose USACE project that supports flood risk management, water supply, recreation, environmental stewardship, fish and wildlife conservation, and area redevelopment. The June 12 visit highlighted how the Rend Lake team and its partners continue to expand public access, strengthen community ties, and support the regional economy.

For more information about visiting Rend Lake, go to https://www.mvs.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Rend-Lake/. Or to make reservations, visit https://www.recreation.gov/gateways/1690 or call 1-877-444-6777.