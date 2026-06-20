A Musician Faces Cancer. Rufus Wainwright Shows Up. Cancer Can Rock Releases Daniel Valoff’s New Single

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New recording funded through FOLK CANCER: The Kate McGarrigle Project premieres June 23 on YouTube

Music has an incredible ability to transcend even the darkest moments. What Daniel has created is a testament to that — and exactly why Kate's legacy continues to matter.” — Rufus Wainwright

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cancer Can Rock, a nonprofit dedicated to providing gifted musicians facing aggressive cancer the opportunity to record and preserve their musical legacy, today announces the release of a new recording by musician Daniel Valoff. The recording was funded through FOLK CANCER: The Kate McGarrigle Project, a collaboration with acclaimed singer-songwriters Rufus and Martha Wainwright, inspired by the legacy of their late mother, the iconic folk artist Kate McGarrigle.

Valoff’s song, “There’s Still a Light in the Sky,” was recorded with the support of Cancer Can Rock’s network of top music industry professionals. GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter and opera composer Rufus Wainwright — praised by the New York Times for his “genuine originality” — was present for the recording day, lending his time and continued commitment to the project’s mission. For Valoff, the experience was transformative. “This was, without a doubt, the best day of my life.”

For Wainwright, the gesture carries personal weight: it was his mother’s own journey through cancer, where music became her lifeline, that inspired the creation of FOLK CANCER.

Cancer Can Rock founder Jim Ebert sees Valoff's story as central to the organization's mission: "What sets Daniel apart is his desire to connect. Music is how he makes sense of the world — and with a cancer diagnosis, that desire to share his gift has never been more urgent or more real."

“There’s Still a Light in the Sky” premieres live at 6:00 PM PT on June 23, 2026 on YouTube. The recording will be available across all streaming platforms the same day.



About FOLK CANCER: The Kate McGarrigle Project

FOLK CANCER: The Kate McGarrigle Project is a heartfelt collaboration between acclaimed singer-songwriters Rufus and Martha Wainwright and Cancer Can Rock. The Wainwrights witnessed firsthand how songwriting and performing helped their mother, the folk legend Kate McGarrigle, navigate the final months of her life while battling cancer. After Kate’s passing, Rufus and Martha have been dedicated to carrying her legacy forward — supporting musicians facing aggressive cancer to record their songs, experience a sense of pride, and preserve their legacy. In 2024, they joined forces with Cancer Can Rock, which has spent over a decade facilitating professional recordings for musicians with aggressive cancer. For more information, visit FolkCancer.org.

About Cancer Can Rock

Cancer Can Rock is a 501(c)(3) that provides gifted musicians, diagnosed with aggressive cancer, a once in a lifetime opportunity to work with top industry professionals to ensure their musical legacy and contribution to the arts is made. For more information, visit CancerCanRock.org.

Daniel Valoff - There's Still a Light in the Sky - Music Video - Cancer Can Rock

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