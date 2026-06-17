USS Cleveland (LCS 31) Arrives to Mayport

Freedom-variant littoral combat ship (LCS) USS Cleveland (LCS 31) arrives to her homeport in Mayport, Fla., June 11.

After three port visits, and over 2,500 nautical miles traveled, USS Cleveland (LCS 31) and her mighty crew at last arrived in her homeport, Naval Station Mayport, Florida.

The road to making it to her homeport included months of preparation from the crew. In less than three months after moving onboard in February, the crew certified in several mission areas required to safely operate and get underway including: Search and Rescue, Navigation, Damage Control, Communications and Engineering.

“Today is an incredibly proud day for the crew of USS Cleveland. As the final Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ship to join the Fleet, Cleveland represents more than a class of ships coming to an end, it represents the extraordinary effort of the Sailors who have brought her to life,” said Cmdr. Bruce Hallett, Cleveland’s commanding officer. “Over the past several months, I have watched this crew tackle every challenge with determination, professionalism, and an unwavering commitment to one another. They have spent countless hours preparing this ship for the missions ahead. Their hard work, sacrifice, and teamwork made this journey possible. Arriving in Mayport is really a testament to what this crew accomplished together. I am honored to serve alongside these Sailors and could not be more proud of the team they have become.”

Each evolution, although involving different departments on the ship, required careful coordination and support from each division and Sailor onboard and was necessary for the crew to be able to set sail from Marinette, Wisconsin, towards the site of its commissioning ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio.

On May 16, the crew took the order to “man the ship and bring her to life.” Amongst thousands of onlookers, the ship made its much-anticipated transition from pre-commissioned unit to United States Ship and began her sail around home.

Her commissioning festivities included a crew visit to their namesake town of Cleveland, a Chairman’s dinner hosted by the Commandant, and a commissioning ceremony. Along the way, she stopped in Quebec City, Halifax and Newport Rhode Island.

“The past 4 months have been non-stop trials and tests for the crew and each time they have taken it head on, adapting to every situation, staying flexible to every change, and overcoming anything that is thrown their way. I am honored to be a part of the crew, and to serve alongside them," said Gunners Mate First Class Anthony Soto, a Sailor assigned to USS Cleveland. “They show the resilience and determination that the city of Cleveland has and represents what it means to forge a legacy. It’s a glorious day to have completed the mission and return home with our heads high.” USS Cleveland (LCS 31) is the final Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ship to be commissioned.

LCS is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed for operation in near-shore environments yet capable of open-ocean operation. It is designed to defeat asymmetric "anti-access" threats and is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence.