Santiago Saramago Model Selected for Paris Fashion Week Following The House of Fashion

Santiago Saramago Model walking the runway for Portuguese fashion brand Punch-Oh! at The House of Fashion. Santiago Saramago Model walking at Paris Fashion Week for designer Lloyd Arceo, marking a major milestone in his international fashion career. Santiago Saramago Model on the runway for international Ukrainian fashion brand BY VEL at The House of Fashion

From The House of Fashion to Paris Fashion Week, Santiago Saramago continues to establish himself as a rising talent on the international fashion stage.

FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Santiago Saramago , a young Portuguese model represented by IMC Models , has reached a major milestone in his fashion career after being selected to walk at Paris Fashion Week 2025 for internationally recognized designer Lloyd Arceo.The achievement marks an important step in Santiago's growing presence within the fashion industry and signals the beginning of his international runway journey following years of development through IMC Models Academy.PARIS FASHION WEEK OPENS NEW INTERNATIONAL OPPORTUNITIESWidely regarded as one of the most influential events in the global fashion industry, Paris Fashion Week brings together leading designers, international media, fashion buyers, celebrities, and industry professionals from around the world.For Santiago Saramago, being selected by designer Lloyd Arceo to showcase his collection on one of fashion's most prestigious runways represents a significant accomplishment at just 13 years old. The experience provided international exposure and allowed the young model to demonstrate his potential on a global stage.His participation reflects the progress achieved through years of preparation and highlights the growing recognition of young Portuguese talent within international fashion. THE HOUSE OF FASHION : A KEY PLATFORM IN HIS DEVELOPMENTBefore stepping onto the runway in Paris, Santiago had already built important experience through The House of Fashion, the international fashion event created by IMC Models that has become one of Portugal's leading platforms for discovering and promoting emerging talent.Bringing together more than 1,000 guests, over 200 national and international models, designers, brands, models agencies, media representatives, and industry professionals, the event provides young talents with the opportunity to gain valuable experience in a professional fashion environment.Throughout his participation in The House of Fashion, Santiago has walked for collections presented by emerging designers from Escola Profissional do Ave, the internationally recognized Ukrainian fashion brand BY VEL, and the Portuguese brand Punch-Oh!, further strengthening his runway experience and professional portfolio.These opportunities have played an important role in his development, helping prepare him for increasingly demanding challenges, including his debut at Paris Fashion Week. His progression from national fashion events to one of the world's most prestigious fashion weeks highlights the role that professional development platforms can play in preparing emerging talent for international opportunities.With the next edition of The House of Fashion already scheduled for 2026, Santiago is continuing his preparation and development with the ambition of once again securing a place among the event's selected talents, further building on the experience and achievements that have shaped his journey so far.A MODEL COMMITED TO EXCELLENCEOriginally from Santarém, Portugal, Santiago Saramago is 13 years old and represents a new generation of young talents successfully balancing education, sport, and creative pursuits. Despite his growing experience in the fashion industry and recent international achievements, he remains focused on his personal development, academic success, and sporting commitments, maintaining a grounded approach while pursuing new opportunities both in Portugal and abroad.A Merit Roll student, he actively participates in school competitions and academic activities while maintaining a strong commitment to personal development.Alongside his modeling career, Santiago is also an accomplished hockey player. As a member of the Ribatejo Regional Selection Team, he has won several tournaments and has been invited to national talent identification and observation programs, reflecting his potential within the sport.His ability to balance academic achievement, competitive sport, and an expanding modeling career demonstrates a level of discipline, focus, and determination that continues to define his journey.As his achievements continue to grow both on and off the runway, Santiago is increasingly becoming a positive example for other young people who aspire to pursue ambitious goals in fashion, sport, and education. His journey demonstrates that dedication, hard work, and perseverance can create opportunities to reach national and international stages, inspiring others of his generation to believe in their potential and work towards their own dreams.LOOKING AHEADParis Fashion Week represents a significant milestone in Santiago Saramago's career, but it is also part of a broader journey of continuous growth and development.With experience gained through IMC Models Academy, The House of Fashion, collaborations with national and international designers, and now Paris Fashion Week, Santiago continues to build a promising career within the fashion industry, steadily expanding his portfolio and establishing himself as one of the young talents to watch in the years ahead.As new opportunities emerge both nationally and internationally, Santiago continues to build momentum within the fashion industry, establishing himself as one of Portugal's promising young talents on the international stage.ABOUT IMC MODELSBeyond its training programs, IMC Models continues to create real opportunities for emerging talent through The House of Fashion, an international fashion platform that brings together more than 200 national and international models, over 1,000 guests, renowned designers, brands, celebrities, media professionals, and television coverage.With runway presentations from designers and brands such as Agatha Ruiz de la Prada, BY VEL, Micaela Oliveira, Conceição Leite, and many others, alongside media exposure from publications including ELLE, Harper's Bazaar, Glamour, and L'Officiel, the event has become one of Portugal's leading platforms for launching and promoting new talent.For young models such as Santiago Saramago, The House of Fashion represents an important gateway to the industry, providing the visibility, experience, and professional connections needed to pursue opportunities both nationally and internationally.APPLICATIONS HERE: https://www.imc-modelsagency.com/candidaturas

Santiago Saramago Model Walking for Punch-Oh! at The House of Fashion

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