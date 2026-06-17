GETTYSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES 06.16.2026

From baby steps to army boots - a mother and son's journey to enlistment Your browser does not support the audio element.

Gettysburg, Pa. - For the better part of the past 9 years, it was just the three of them. a mother and her 2 sons navigating life side by side. Through challenges, loss, and perseverance, they built a bond built in resilience. Years later, that bond would lead them to answer a call much bigger than themselves.

At 42 years old, Katherine Zito enlisted in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard as a Signals Intelligence Analyst. Standing alongside her was her 20-year-old son, Matthew Zito, who enlisted as a 15T UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter Repairer.

What began as a joke eventually became a life-changing decision. Matthew had come across a social media post about the military raising the enlistment age limit and sent it to his mom, half-jokingly. Katherine laughed it off, at first. When the age waiver policy changed, she suddenly found herself asking if this is something she should seriously consider.

After her husband lost his battle with cancer eight-and-a-half-years ago, Katherine became a widow and devoted herself to raising her family with strength and determination. She was a dedicated wrestling mom, traveling with her sons’ teams and supporting them every step of the way. After years of putting others first, she found herself asking a simple question: What if this opportunity was for me, too?

“I can’t encourage my kids to take advantage of opportunities like this if I’m not willing to look into them myself.” Katherine says. “The benefits apply no matter your age. This allows me to finish college, serve my community, and opens doors to a new career path if I choose to pursue one. It’s never too late to step into something greater than yourself. Being older brings a different level of life experience, I’ve spent years taking care of everyone else. This was my choice to do something for myself.”

Her decision is also deeply connected to her son’s decision to join. She knew if he could do it, so could she.

“I didn’t have a choice in the struggles we went through.” Zito reflects on. “But I did have a choice to do this. It’s never too late. “Whether you’re 20 or 42, service isn’t defined by age. It’s defined by the decision to show up, commit, and be part of something bigger than yourself. We also want to make my husband and Matthew’s dad proud,” Katherine said.

Matthew’s path to service was inspired by many of the same values. As he prepared for college at Drexel University, he saw the Guard as an opportunity to gain valuable skills, help pay for his education, and open future career paths. The military offered a way to invest in his future while serving something bigger than himself.

“The military is going to open up so many career opportunities for me. I will get to learn and be paid to learn a skill that I cannot learn anywhere else. I am excited to see what career opportunities this opens for me, and to also be alongside this journey with my mom.” Matthew states.

With his mother by his side, Matthew learned long before enlistment what resilience truly looks like. He watched her overcome adversity, sacrifice for her family, and continue moving forward despite every obstacle life placed in her path.

Matthew leaves for Basic Combat Training this July, and his mom will leave in January of 2027. This allows for both of them to be available to support each other and be there during their family and graduation day.