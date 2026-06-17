Delays on Kemmerer South Wildlife crossings project, still set for 2027 completion date

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) is continuing with work on the Kemmerer South wildlife crossings project that began earlier this year, despite material delays on a a 30-mile stretch of US 189 between Evanston and Kemmerer.

The project, which was awarded to Oftedal Construction, Inc. last year, is funded by a $24.3 million federal grant and an additional $8.8 million in partner contributions. The work will include the construction of seven underpasses, one overpass, and fencing along both sides of the 30-mile stretch of highway.

Detours have been constructed around the underpass structure locations and crews have been working on cattle guard installation and fencing, but delays from suppliers that prevented crews from beginning work on the underpass structures themselves.

“WYDOT and Oftedal originally were planning on having all eight structures constructed this season, but delays have set the schedule back. We have been unable to get the underpass boxes from the supplier,” WYDOT resident engineer Jennifer Hoffman said.

Drivers will see minimal activity on the 30-mile stretch, apart from work around the overpass site. Crews will continue to work on cattle guard installation and fencing. They hope to receive at least one underpass box structure this summer for installation before the winter.

“This is a change from what we originally planned for, which was to have work going on eight structures this summer,” Hoffman said.

WYDOT and contract crews still aim to finish the project by the completion date of Oct. 31, 2027.

“This just means that the bulk of the work will have to happen next year,” Hoffman added.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to drive safely, put their phone down and obey all roadside signs and closures.