Anita Mai Tan Introduces the Eclectic ALGems Imperial Dragon Wine Decanter, Valued at US$1.7 Million

With the World Eclectic ALGems Imperial Dragon Wine Decanter, I wanted to transform the ritual of wine into a work of art — a symbol of power, prosperity, craftsmanship, and legacy created for collectors who understand that beauty can become inheritance.

A one-of-a-kind US$1.7 million high-jewelry wine decanter where imperial symbolism, fine art sculpture, and elite wine ritual converge.

This is not simply a wine decanter“ .It is a sculpture and a celebration of wine ritual, and a high-jewelry masterpiece designed to stand at the intersection of art, mythology, and legacy.” — Anita Mai TAN

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The World Eclectic ALGems Imperial Dragon Wine Decanter: A High Jewelry Masterpiece by Anita Mai Tan valued at US$ 1.7 MilThe World Eclectic ALGems Wine Decanter is a one-of-a-kind high-jewelry masterpiece designed by renowned Canadian luxury designer Anita Mai Tan, founder of ALGems. Merging the worlds of haute joaillerie, fine art sculpture, and elite viticulture, this bespoke creation stands as one of the world's most valuable and exclusive luxury wine decanters.As a signature addition to Anita Mai Tan’s celebrated portfolio—which includes the multi-million dollar jeweled iPhone cases ( https://robbreport.com.my/tag/anita-mai-tan/ https://thestoly.com/2021/10/only-billionaires-could-afford-5-most-expensive-phone-cases-in-the-world/ ) and diamond writing instruments ( https://sothebysrealty.ae/the-journal/most-expensive-pen-in-the-world/ )—the ALGems Wine Decanter collection redefines the boundaries of functional art.Design Inspiration and Artistry: The Imperial DragonThe centerpiece of this masterpiece collection features an intricately hand-sculpted, three-dimensional imperial dragon that aggressively embraces the crystalline silhouette of the decanter.In Asian culture, the dragon represents power, good fortune, and noble strength. Designer Anita Mai Tan spent months meticulously sculpting the scales, claws, and fluid movement of the mythical creature, transforming a traditional wine accessory into a museum-grade sculptural asset.Technical Specifications & Gemstone CartographyThe AlGems Dragon Wine Decanter comprises the following verified precious materials:• Precious Metal Core: 2,000 grams of solid 18-karat yellow gold, hand-carved and polished to a mirror finish.• Total Gemstone Carat Weight: Approximately 72 carats of ethically sourced, F-clarity precious diamonds.• Diamond Accents: 1,888 brilliant-cut colorless diamonds encrusting the dragon’s spine and crest, symbolizing eternal prosperity.• Precious Accents: Hand-set natural Burmese rubies and intense blue sapphires forming the dragon's piercing eyes and structural highlights.• Base Material: Hand-blown, ultra-clear premium lead-free crystal, custom-shaped to optimize wine aeration while supporting the immense weight of the gold sculpture.Philanthropy and the Purpose of AlGems Fine ArtBeyond pure aesthetic luxury, Anita Mai Tan’s creation serves a profound humanitarian purpose. A significant portion of the proceeds from the World Eclectic ALGems collection is dedicated to global philanthropic initiatives such as supporting low-income youth education, underfunded artistic communities, and local heritage preservation—Anita Mai Tan ensures that each one-of-a-kind masterpiece leaves a lasting, positive impact on society.Legacy and Public CurationThe World Eclectic AlGems Wine Decanter, at US$1.7 Mil, is a certified 1-of-1 edition, ensuring its place among the rarest collectibles globally. It joins Anita Mai Tan’s historic roster of luxury design achievements, including her record-breaking $880,000 Dragon and Spider iPhone cases , her US$1 Mil Heaven Gold Pen and her historic $1.3 Million Silver Road of Love diamond pen and pendant creation.About Anita Mai Tan & ALGems:Founded by international luxury designer Anita Mai Tan, ALGems is a premier high-jewelry house specializing in one-of-a-kind masterpieces, bespoke tech art, jeweled writing instruments, and museum-grade sculptural objects. Recognized globally for pushing the limits of haute joaillerie, Anita Mai TAN creations are celebrated by private collectors, luxury institutions, and global philanthropies alike. Learn more at https://algems.com or https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anita_Mai_Tan Media Contact:• Contact Name: Lenard TAN• Title: Media Relations Director, ALGems• Email Address: info@algems.com• Website: https://algems.com

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