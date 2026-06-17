Body By Ravi Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics and RISE Med Spa Celebrate Successful Grand Opening at New Houston Location

Exterior of Body by Ravi Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics' New Location in Houston Dr. Ravi Somayazula, MD, and Dr. Swapna Gopathi at Body By Ravi Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics Grand Opening Body by Ravi Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics team Body by Ravi Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics interior

We wanted to create a space that reflects the level of care, precision, and experience our patients deserve, one that feels elevated, private, and thoughtfully connected.” — Dr. Ravi Somayazula, MD

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Body By Ravi Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics and RISE Med Spa are proud to announce the successful grand opening of their new Houston location. This marks a major milestone for the practice and an exciting new chapter for patients looking for high-quality surgical and non-surgical aesthetic care. Held this spring, the grand opening welcomed more than 200 guests for an evening that celebrated not only a beautiful new space, but a broader vision for what modern aesthetic medicine can feel like: integrated, physician-led, and intentionally designed around the patient experience.A New Home for a More Elevated ExperienceThe new facility brings together Body By Ravi Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics, RISE Med Spa, and Houston Plastic Surgery Center under one roof at 19135 Katy Freeway in Houston’s Energy Corridor. Designed with close attention to comfort, privacy, flow, and function, the space reflects years of planning and a deep commitment to creating an environment where patients feel cared for at every stage of their experience. The result is a destination that feels both luxurious and highly personal, one that supports everything from advanced skincare and injectables to body contouring surgery and accredited in-house surgical care.Grand Opening Momentum Reflects Community EnthusiasmThe grand opening itself served as a powerful reflection of the practice’s momentum and the strong support it has built within the Houston community. More than 200 attendees joined the celebration, which featured over 10 aesthetic and wellness vendors, physician remarks, raffles, giveaways, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The evening offered guests an inside look at the expanded facility while reinforcing what has made the practice resonate with so many patients: high-touch care, refined results, and an experience that feels both elevated and welcoming.Expanded Delivery Across Surgical and Non-Surgical CareThe new location also represents a meaningful expansion in how care is delivered. Body By Ravi Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics continues to offer breast, body, and facial cosmetic surgery , while RISE Med Spa serves as the practice’s physician-led non-surgical arm for injectables, skin rejuvenation, laser treatments, wellness, and other advanced aesthetic services. Houston Plastic Surgery Center, located within the same facility, includes a private QuadA-accredited surgical suite with two operating rooms and board-certified physician anesthesiologists, bringing safety, privacy, efficiency, and continuity together in one setting.A Message from Dr. Ravi Somayazula“This grand opening was incredibly meaningful for us, because it represented the realization of a vision that has been years in the making,” said Dr. Ravi Somayazula, founder of Body By Ravi Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics and Medical Director of RISE Med Spa. “We wanted to create a space that reflects the level of care, precision, and experience our patients deserve, one that feels elevated, private, and thoughtfully connected from consultation through long-term maintenance. Seeing so many people come out to celebrate with us made it even more special.”A Message from Dr. Swapna Gopathi“Our goal with RISE Med Spa has always been to give patients access to highly personalized, physician-led aesthetic care in an environment that feels warm, refined, and easy to trust,” said Dr. Swapna Gopathi, Director of Medical Aesthetics at RISE Med Spa. “Whether someone is coming in for skincare, injectables, wellness support, or a more comprehensive aesthetic plan, they can now experience that care in a setting designed around comfort, continuity, and beautiful results.”Why This Matters to PatientsFor patients, the grand opening is about far more than a new address. It signals the arrival of a more seamless model of care, one where surgical and non-surgical treatments can be thoughtfully coordinated, where privacy and comfort are built into the environment itself, and where physician oversight remains central from beginning to end. Patients visiting the new location can expect a more expansive, more polished, and more integrated experience, whether they are exploring a tummy tuck, breast procedure, injectable treatment, laser service, or long-term skin and body maintenance.Visit the New LocationBody By Ravi Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics and RISE Med Spa now welcome patients to their newly opened location in Houston’s Energy Corridor. The expanded facility was created to deliver a higher level of comfort, efficiency, and personalization, and to invite both new and returning patients to experience the practice in a setting built for where it is today and where it is headed next.About Dr. Ravi SomayazulaDr. Ravi Somayazula is a board-certified plastic surgeon and the founder of Body By Ravi Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics in Houston, Texas. He specializes in cosmetic surgery of the breast and body and is known for a meticulous, patient-centered approach that prioritizes natural-looking outcomes, surgical safety, and individualized planning. His practice has earned recognition for both surgical excellence and elevated patient experience, with care designed to feel highly personalized from consultation through recovery.About Body By Ravi Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics and RISE Med SpaBody By Ravi Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics is a Houston-based aesthetic practice offering surgical and non-surgical care in a sophisticated, physician-led setting. RISE Med Spa serves as its dedicated non-surgical arm, providing advanced aesthetic and wellness treatments under physician guidance. Together, the practice offers patients a more connected experience across surgery, injectables, skin rejuvenation, wellness, and long-term aesthetic maintenance. The new facility at 19135 Katy Freeway also includes Houston Plastic Surgery Center, a private QuadA-accredited surgical suite designed to support exceptional standards of safety, privacy, and efficiency.Body By Ravi Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics19135 Katy Freeway, Suite 110, Houston, TX 77094RISE Med Spa19135 Katy Freeway, Suite 100, Houston, TX 77094

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.