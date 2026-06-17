Really Big Coloring Books® Expansion from Publisher and Manufacturer to Resource Center for Coloring Book Development

Really Big Coloring Books® is announcing a significant expansion of its publishing and manufacturing services, making custom, imprint, and privately branded coloring book production more accessible than ever before. Whether you want to grow your business, educational resources, or charity platforms, coloring books are an innovative way to promote your brand across the world. Authors, artists, educators, businesses, nonprofits, and institutions can now develop and launch professionally produced coloring books under their own brand name through a streamlined publishing model. The ColoringBook.com set of imprintable coloring & activity books are used by businesses, the promotional and specialty advertising industry, schools, churches, groups and organizations nationwide. Re-sellers and distributors welcome! At ColoringBook.com, we can provide you or your company with a personalized, custom coloring book. With elaborate designs and creative ideas, each coloring book can have the images you desire. No matter what you envision, we will make it a reality.

Individuals, businesses, or institutions can develop professionally produced coloring books under their own brand name through a streamlined publishing model.

We believe creativity has universal appeal and practical value, and we offer professionally produced coloring books under the owner's brand name through a streamlined publishing model.” — N. Wayne Bell, Publisher

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For nearly four decades, Really Big Coloring Bookshas been recognized as a pioneer in the coloring book industry. Since introducing its signature oversized 17.5" x 22.5" coloring books in 1988, the company has built a reputation for creating engaging educational, fundraising, retail, and custom publishing products used by families, schools, businesses, and organizations throughout the United States.Today, Really Big Coloring Booksis announcing a significant expansion of its publishing and manufacturing services, making custom, imprint, and privately branded coloring book production more accessible than ever before. Authors, artists, educators, businesses, nonprofits, and institutions can now develop and launch professionally produced coloring books under their own brand name through a streamlined publishing model.The expansion builds upon the company's long history of serving fundraising organizations, including Lions Clubs, Kiwanis, FFA Chapters, scouting groups, churches, and community organizations. Over the years, that foundation grew into retail distribution, custom publishing, educational materials, tourism products, and large-scale private-label manufacturing programs.Through its growing Coloring Book Trends initiative and the newly expanding Coloring Book Marketplace, creators now have access to manufacturing resources, publishing support, design tools, and educational materials that allow projects to move from concept to production in a shorter timeframe. Available projects range from introductory children's learning books and alphabet programs to specialized educational, healthcare, and professional training publications.The new platform represents more than the launch of additional products. It reflects a strategic evolution of the company's role within the industry—from a publisher and manufacturer to a complete resource center for coloring book development. New creative tools, including AI-assisted design resources and production support materials, provide creators with additional flexibility while maintaining professional publishing standards. The launch is supported by a long-term marketing initiative that includes educational programming, public outreach, industry discussions, and family-focused events such as Coloring Book Pop Up in St. Louis. These efforts are designed to help consumers, educators, businesses, and organizations better understand the opportunities available within today's coloring book market.Positioned for Continued Growth, the expansion reflects changing consumer behavior and increasing demand for personalized, niche, and locally focused publishing projects. Internal research and customer feedback consistently demonstrate that coloring books continue to serve diverse audiences seeking creativity, education, relaxation, mindfulness, fundraising opportunities, and family engagement.While the coloring book category experienced significant growth during the adult coloring movement of the 2010s, today's market extends across all age groups and demographics. Educational institutions, healthcare providers, community organizations, artists, and entrepreneurs increasingly view coloring books as practical tools for communication, learning, and creative expression.With decades of publishing experience, an extensive product catalog, and one of the most recognized brands in the industry, Really Big Coloring Booksis uniquely positioned to support both established organizations and first-time creators entering the marketplace. "We believe creativity has universal appeal and practical value," said N. Wayne Bell, Founder and CEO of Really Big Coloring Books. "By expanding access to custom publishing and private-label manufacturing, we're creating new opportunities for individuals and organizations to develop products that educate, inspire, and engage their audiences."This expansion represents the next phase of growth for Really Big Coloring Books, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and continuing its mission to make creative publishing accessible to everyone.

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