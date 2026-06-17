Mobility City of Shreveport Celebrates One-Year Anniversary Serving Northwest Louisiana and the Ark-La-Tex Region

Jeff & Jordan, Dad & Daughter, run the Shreveport showroom Mobility City is more than a service provider—we are a trusted ally in veteran care. Our team works closely with family members, caregivers, and healthcare providers to deliver personalized mobility solutions that restore confidence and independence.

Family-owned location marks first year with more than 50 five-star Google reviews and expanded mobility equipment service capabilities

Our goal has always been to provide reliable local service and help customers stay safe, mobile, and independent. We are excited to continue growing and serving this region.” — Jeff Jarjoura, owner of Mobility City of Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility City of Shreveport is proud to celebrate its one-year anniversary serving customers across Northwest Louisiana, East Texas, and the broader Ark-La-Tex region.Owned and operated by Jeff Jarjoura and his daughter, Jordan Jarjoura, Mobility City of Shreveport provides mobility equipment sales , rentals, repairs, delivery, and installation services for seniors, Veterans, caregivers, individuals with disabilities, healthcare organizations, manufacturers, and other community partners.Since opening, the Shreveport team has earned more than 50 five-star Google reviews, reflecting its commitment to dependable service, customer care, and local support for individuals and families who rely on mobility equipment every day.“We are grateful for the support we have received from the Shreveport community during our first year,” said Jeff Jarjoura, owner of Mobility City of Shreveport. “Our goal has always been to provide reliable local service and help customers stay safe, mobile, and independent. We are excited to continue growing and serving this region.”Mobility City of Shreveport serves a wide range of customers and partners throughout Northwest Louisiana, East Texas, and Arkansas, including many rural and underserved communities where access to mobility equipment service can be limited.The local team includes trained AMRG-certified technicians and manufacturer-trained service personnel who support delivery, installation, and repair needs for a wide range of mobility and accessibility equipment. The location also maintains the certifications, compliance standards, and operational infrastructure needed to support national accounts, government agencies, manufacturers, and third-party administrators.Key service capabilities include:Mobility equipment repair and maintenanceShort-term and long-term mobility equipment rentalsDelivery and installation servicesSupport for scooters, power chairs, wheelchairs, lift chairs, hospital beds, vehicle lifts, ramps, and other mobility productsAMRG-certified techniciansManufacturer-trained service personnelMobility City of Shreveport is located at 1820 East 70th Street, Shreveport, LA 71105. Customers and partners can contact the showroom at 318.399.7400 or email shreveportla@mobilitycity.com.For more information, visit https://mobilitycity.com/shreveport-la/ About Mobility CityMobility City is a national franchise network specializing in mobility equipment repair, rental, and sales. Mobility City locations support seniors, Veterans, caregivers, healthcare facilities, manufacturers, and individuals with mobility challenges by providing local access to mobility products and services.

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