Mike ter Maat Running for Republican VICE(!) Presidential Nomination

Mike ter Maat Mike ter Maat Mike ter Maat

A campaign for VP is unprecedented in 250 years of American political history.

This unprecedented campaign will advance the principles of liberty, unify the party, and empower delegates to democratize the selection process - thereby legitimizing the office of the vice president.” — Mike ter Maat

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mike ter Maat, a member of the Republican Liberty Caucus and the 2024 Libertarian Party nominee for vice president, has announced at FreedomFest an unprecedented campaign to seek the Republican Party's nomination for vice president.A former White House economist and member of the Bush-Quayle ‘92 reelection team, ter Maat said the campaign will focus on empowering delegates at the Republican National Convention to choose the next VP nominee."Allowing the winner of the presidential primaries to unilaterally dictate the VP nominee is losing favor," said ter Maat, adding "The current practice is a counter-productive throwback to a time less demanding of transparency and grassroots participation."The campaign said democratization of the selection process will be good for the Republican Party as well as for competitiveness in the general election.One important motivation behind the campaign is to legitimize the nomination process, so as to allow future elected vice presidents to act independently, as necessary, especially in the interest of the Constitution.The campaign expects to benefit from the growing Republican zeitgeist of returning to its basic long-term principles, including:• Constitutionality,• Free markets & free trade, and• Fiscal conservatism,plus a modern emphasis on• Medical freedom and• Fewer foreign entanglements and less war.“A future ticket that includes a voice in the liberty movement will unify the party – this has nothing to do with current leadership,” ter Maat summarized.NOTE:FreedomFest is the world’s fair of the liberty movement, taking place at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, July 8-11.NOTE:The Republican Liberty Caucus is the grassroots membership organization working within the Republican Party to advance the principles of individual rights, limited government and free markets.NOTE: BROkEN : How American Politics Is Driving Civil Unrest, Financial Collapse & War, a compendium of essays, was published in April by Mike ter Maat, editor.MIKE TER MAAT:A longtime Republican, Mike recruits for the Republican Liberty Caucus. He served as the Libertarian Party's 2024 vice-presidential nominee and as a 2022 congressional candidate. Mike has served as a White House economist, professional free-market advocate, entrepreneur, and economics professor. He retired in 2021 after eleven years as a police officer.Mike has edited two books of essays, BROkEN (2026) and A Gold New Deal (2024). He co-hosts the podcast Liberty Lens and serves as a contributor to Opportunity Now and The Gary Nolan Show. Mike earned Ph.D. and M.Phil. degrees in economics from GWU and a B.S. and MBA from RPI.PRESS INQUIRIES:Eric MooreEric@MiketerMaat.com(305) 299-7172POLITICAL INQUIRIES:Jeff HuttJeff@MiketerMaat.com(281) 870-6934

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