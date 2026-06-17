Baltimore Banner: “A Party-Switcher And A MAGA Loyalist Are The GOP’s Top Options To Take On Moore”

“There’s A Party-Switching Retired Banker. A MAGA Supporter Who Got Trounced Last Time Around. A Man Just Convicted Of Stalking His Ex. And Six Others With Barely Existent Campaigns Or Name Recognition.”

“In All, Nine Candidates Are Vying To Be The Maryland Republican Party’s Nominee To Take On Deep-Pocketed, Well-Known Incumbent Democratic Gov. Wes Moore This Year.”

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Today, the Baltimore Banner highlighted the lack of talent over at the Maryland Republican Party, slamming the top two Republican candidates as a ‘party-switcher’ and a ‘MAGA loyalist,” and writing of the others with ‘barely existent campaigns.’

“Marylanders deserve to know who’s running to represent them: a far-right extremist who bussed people to the Capitol on January 6th and someone who is willing to switch their party and their beliefs just to win an election,” said Maryland Democratic Party Chairman Steuart Pittman. “The Maryland Democratic Party is laser-focused on electing leaders that will continue delivering record drops in violent crime, make our economy even stronger, and continue the strong results we’ve seen in our public schools. As we build the strongest coordinated campaign possible, we will continue to educate voters on the dangers of the Republicans running for office who seek to take Maryland backwards.”

In 2020, Republican Dan Cox bussed fellow Republicans to the nation’s Capitol on January 6th to sow disinformation about our nation’s elections as thousands of people violently stormed the building. He also called Vice President Mike Pence a traitor and proudly accepted a gift from the Maryland Proud Boys, a right-wing extremist organization.

Late last year after decades of supporting and donating to Democrats across the state, Ed Hale switched his party affiliation to Republican saying “there’s no way I could win against Wes Moore.” Since then Hale has worked hard to cover up his decades of work for the Democratic Party and highlight new far-right beliefs in an attempt to fool Maryland Republicans. Even Maryland Senate Minority Leader Steve Hershey said that “Maryland Republicans deserve a nominee who represents our values—not just someone looking for a new political label.”

While Maryland Republicans lose election after election and struggle to communicate with Marylanders, Maryland Democrats have delivered real results. Since January 2023, Maryland has created over 55,000 new businesses, statewide homicides have dropped 44%, and four consecutive years of record funding for public schools has led to gains in reading and math scores in nearly every grade level across the state and a 58% reduction in teacher vacancies.