Be Peru DMC Unveils The Top Peruvian Destinations For The Upcoming Summer Travel Season

Tourists in Machu Picchu in Peru Miraflores in Lima, Peru Tourists in Colca Canyon in Southern Peru

From the misty peaks of Machu Picchu to the culinary corridors of Lima, the trusted destination management company highlights must-visit locales for mid-2026.

The focus at Be Peru DMC continues to be on delivering curated journeys that allow guests to witness the true soul of the destination while maintaining the highest standards of service.” — Paul Sarfati

LIMA, LIMA, PERU, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As global travelers finalize plans for the upcoming summer season, premier destination management company Be Peru DMC has released an exclusive guide to the top destinations within Peru. Coinciding with the Andean dry season, the upcoming months offer the most optimal weather conditions of the year for exploring the country's historic highlands, coastal capitals, and pristine rainforests.

Peru continues to see a surge in demand from travelers seeking deep cultural immersion, luxury adventure, and world-class gastronomy. To assist travel agents and independent travelers in crafting the perfect itinerary, Be Peru DMC has identified the following top destinations in Peru for the season:

- Cusco and the Sacred Valley, The Heart of the Inca Empire: The clear, sunny days of the Andean dry season make the upcoming months the absolute best time of year to visit Cusco, the Sacred Valley, and Machu Picchu. Beyond the iconic citadel, June brings the world-renowned Inti Raymi (Festival of the Sun), offering a spectacular display of Incan tradition.

- Lima, The Culinary Capital of the Americas: No summer itinerary to Peru is complete without experiencing its vibrant capital. As a global epicenter for gastronomy, Lima offers travelers the opportunity to dine at some of the world’s top-ranked restaurants while exploring the bohemian neighborhoods of Barranco and Miraflores.

- The Peruvian Amazon, Unrivaled Biodiversity: For wildlife enthusiasts, the Amazon rainforest—accessed via Iquitos or Puerto Maldonado—is a top recommendation. Lower water levels during these months open up pristine river beaches and trekking paths, significantly increasing the chances of spotting jaguars and pink river dolphins.

- Arequipa and the Colca Canyon: Dramatic Landscapes Known as the "White City" due to its stunning volcanic architecture, Arequipa is a must-visit for those seeking dramatic scenery. The clear summer skies offer unparalleled visibility for watching the majestic Andean condor soar above the Colca Canyon.

"Peru offers a unique convergence of ancient heritage and modern luxury that becomes particularly vibrant during the Andean dry season," stated Paul Sarfati, CEO of Be Peru DMC. "The focus at Be Peru DMC continues to be on delivering high-impact, curated journeys that allow guests to witness the true soul of the destination while maintaining the highest standards of service and sustainability."

Be Peru DMC specializes in designing bespoke, seamless travel experiences that showcase the authentic essence of Peru. By leveraging a vast network of premium local partners, luxury transport, and expert guides, the company ensures that every itinerary is executed to the highest standards of luxury, safety, and personalization.

To discover custom summer itineraries or to collaborate on upcoming travel programs, please visit the official website at BePeruDMC.com.

About Be Peru DMC: Be Peru DMC is a trusted Destination Management Company (DMC) that has been connecting travelers with Peru's iconic wonders and hidden treasures since 2008. From breathtaking Machu Picchu and vibrant Cusco to the lush Amazon jungle and serene Lake Titicaca, we create tailor-made itineraries that showcase Peru's stunning landscapes, rich culture, and ancient history.

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