Attorney General Ken Paxton joined the Federal Trade Commission in filing a lawsuit against the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (“WPATH”), which is a radical organization that aggressively promotes harmful and irreversible gender “transition” procedures and treatments for children.

WPATH's members deceptively market powerful drugs, disfiguring surgeries, and other dangerous medical interventions targeted at children who claim to express discomfort with their biological sex. They also work to ensure that healthcare providers and hospital companies authorize “transition” treatments. Additionally, WPATH removed age limitations for numerous pediatric transition procedures and treatments despite having no adequate scientific basis for doing so. This has all been done while failing to disclose the serious, and often permanent, consequences of these interventions.

“Any group that illegally promotes irreversible, life-altering ‘transitioning’ procedures to kids as safe and necessary will face the full force of the law for harming children,” said Attorney General Paxton. “We will not allow WPATH or any other organization to illegally promote or perform dangerous ‘transitioning’ procedures on our kids that leave them with permanent trauma and lifelong health consequences.”

Attorney General Paxton brings claims under the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (“DTPA”) and is seeking to end WPATH's illegal operations and hold the organization accountable for the harm it has inflicted on families. Joining Texas in this action are the Attorneys General of Alaska, Iowa, and Nebraska.