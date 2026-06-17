Delaware Families Turn to Brockstedt Mandalas Federico for Elder Law Support and Long-Term Care Planning

BMF logo BMF Group

Navigating New Legislation: How BMF Can Support Your Elder Law and Estate Planning Needs

Right Lawyers. Right Now.” — BMF

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With several complex changes to elder law in Delaware over the past year, many families are turning to law firms for assistance. Elder law attorneys across the state are aware that these policies represent some of the biggest changes to long-term care planning in decades. To respond to the growing need for legal assistance in elder law in the state of Delaware, Brockstedt Mandalas Federico LLC (BMF) is helping individuals and families with care planning and asset protection.Recent Changes to Delaware Elder LawSeveral pieces of legislation brought significant changes to long-term care planning in Delaware this past year. On December 4, 2025, the Uniform Real Property Transfer on Death Act went into effect. This new law allows deed holders to transfer their deeds to one or more beneficiaries upon death. This transfer-on-death (TOD) deed allows the property being transferred to avoid going through probate. However, this law also introduces some complications, especially if there is more than one beneficiary named. It can also present issues if it bypasses a will. These are just a couple of examples of how this change may interact with probate, estate planning, and more. For this reason, some may find it important to contact an elder law attorney in Delaware to determine if this type of deed is right for their situation.Another major change is the passage of the Uniform Health-Care Decisions Act , which became effective on September 30, 2025. This law replaces the state’s previous act and alters surrogate authority and healthcare directives. Some of these changes are monumental and greatly affect long-term care planning. For example, the new law allows physicians, psychologists, nurses, social workers, and physician assistants to determine if an individual lacks healthcare decision-making capacity, rather than physicians alone. Additionally, there are new allowances for Delawareans to create advance health directives regarding mental health treatment. However, long-term care lawyers are still determining how these changes will be handled in practice.How BMF Is Assisting Those Who Need Long-Term Care PlanningThese changes to elder law have many implications, and as a result, the attorneys at BMF are offering elder law services to those who need them. Partner Attorney Michele Muldoon focuses her entire practice on elder law, asset protection, and estate planning. With over 20 years of experience, she built her practice almost exclusively through referrals and seeks to provide thoughtful, committed representation to her clients. She graduated from the University of Delaware with a Bachelor of Arts in English and received her Juris Doctor from the Villanova University School of Law.Prior to her partnership at BMF, Muldoon worked at another Delaware law firm where she exclusively practiced estate planning and long-term care planning. She has also served as Trust Counsel and maintains the highest ratings possible from Martindale-Hubbell and AVVO. With this comprehensive experience, Muldoon is ready to provide comprehensive solutions to those looking for long-term care planning, whether that’s through special needs trusts, crisis planning, Medicaid coverage, or other means.About Brockstedt Mandalas Federico LLC:Brockstedt Mandalas Federico LLC is a full-service law firm based in Delaware and Maryland. Its unique diversity of practice areas includes personal injury, medical malpractice, environmental law, elder law, estates & trusts, and more. With offices in Wilmington, Dover, Lewes, and Georgetown, as well as more than $1 billion recovered for clients, BMF is committed to helping families all across Delaware with their legal needs.Contact:Brockstedt Mandalas Federico LLC2711 Centerville Rd., Suite 401Wilmington, DE 19808Phone: (302) 327-1100

Full-Service Law Firm Serving Maryland & Delaware | Brockstedt Mandalas Federico

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.