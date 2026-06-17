Rare Ford Dealer Sign Leads Landmark Petroliana Auction as Canadian Collectors Drive Record Prices

Duncan Garage Ford "The Universal Car" Dealer Sign: Rare 1912-1927 die-cut porcelain "winged pyramid" Ford dealer sign from the historic Duncan Garage, Vancouver Island (CA$145,200). Good Rich Safety Tires "Mountie" Sign: Iconic Canadian porcelain sign featuring the famous RCMP "Mountie" advertising Good Rich Safety Tires, graded 8.75 (CA$78,650). Canadian Tire Corporation Associate Store Neon Sign: Monumental 1940s double-sided porcelain neon celebrating the debut of Canadian Tire's famous inverted triangle logo (CA$72,600).

Miller & Miller's June 13-14 online-only auctions realize over CA$1.67 million as rare Canadian petroliana and advertising signs command exceptional results.

Several price records were set in this landmark sale. The sale is further proof that the best place to sell Canadian petroliana and advertising is in Canada. What a day.” — Ethan Miller

NEW HAMBURG, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A rare Duncan Garage Ford "The Universal Car" dealer sign soared to CA$145,200; a coveted Good Rich Safety Tires "Mountie" porcelain sign realized CA$78,650; and a spectacular Canadian Tire Corporation Associate Store neon sign brought CA$72,600 during Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.'s two-session online-only Petroliana & Advertising – Featuring the Cliff Love Collection auction held June 13 and 14.All prices quoted include the buyer's premium and are in Canadian dollars.The June 13 Session I auction featured 230 lots of petroliana, advertising signs and gas pumps, while Session II on June 14 offered 145 lots of petroliana and advertising collectibles. Online bidding was facilitated through Miller & Miller Live and LiveAuctioneers, attracting 743 registered bidders who placed 8,471 bids during Session I and 330 registered bidders who placed 2,090 bids during Session II. Session I achieved a 99 percent sell-through rate, while Session II sold 100 percent of its offerings. Combined, the two sales realized more than CA$1.67 million."Several price records were set in this landmark sale," said Ethan Miller, CEO of Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. "The sale is further proof that the best place to sell Canadian petroliana and advertising is in Canada. What a day."Leading the auction was Lot 158, the monumental Duncan Garage Ford "The Universal Car" dealer sign, which realized CA$145,200 against an estimate of CA$80,000-$120,000. Dating from 1912-1927, the die-cut porcelain "winged pyramid" sign is among the rarest surviving Ford dealer signs produced for the Canadian market. Originally displayed at Duncan Garage on Vancouver Island, the 35.5-inch by 119.5-inch sign carries exceptional historical significance, reflecting the earliest years of Ford's expansion across Canada. Authenticated by The Authentication Company (TAC #402571), its rarity, provenance and impressive presentation made it the unquestioned highlight of the sale.Lot 190, the iconic Good Rich Safety Tires "Mountie" vertical porcelain sign, brought CA$78,650. Produced between 1933 and 1939, the sign features the instantly recognizable image of a Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer promoting Good Rich Safety Tires using what is now considered prohibited imagery. One of the most desirable Canadian advertising signs of the twentieth century, the example was graded 8.75 and authenticated by The Authentication Company, with its outstanding colour and exceptional originality driving spirited bidding.Sharing the next highest result at CA$72,600 was Lot 209, the Canadian Tire Corporation Associate Store neon sign. Dating to the 1940s, the double-sided porcelain neon sign celebrates the introduction of Canadian Tire's now-famous inverted triangle logo, one of the country's most recognizable corporate identities. Fully restored to original specifications and authenticated by The Authentication Company, the impressive neon display represents a landmark piece of Canadian retail advertising history.Also realizing CA$72,600 was Lot 217, a remarkable Ford punched tin smaltz dealer sign from the early automotive era. Produced before neon signage became commonplace, the handcrafted illuminated sign features punched tin coated in shimmering smaltz that reflected incandescent light to dazzling effect. Survivors of this type are exceptionally scarce, making the large Ford oval a prized example of early twentieth-century dealership advertising.Another standout was Lot 114, the monumental General Motors Products neon sign, which achieved CA$57,475. Produced during the narrow 1940-41 and 1945 production windows, the double-sided porcelain sign featuring a bold red maple leaf is widely considered a holy grail among Canadian automotive advertising collectors. Its scarcity reflects both wartime production interruptions and the widespread removal of dealership signs during Second World War scrap drives.Lot 76, the impressive Chevrolet Oldsmobile dual-brand neon dealer sign, sold for CA$51,425. The large porcelain sign illustrates General Motors' famous "Ladder of Success" marketing strategy by pairing Chevrolet and Oldsmobile on a single dealership display, creating an iconic survivor from the golden age of Canadian automotive retailing.Rounding out the top results, Lot 159, a rare McColl-Frontenac Red Indian 42-inch porcelain sign, realized CA$39,325. Produced around 1940-41, only three examples of this Western Canadian variation are believed to exist. The striking three-colour design remains one of Canada's most recognizable petroleum trademarks.Matching that result at CA$39,325 was Lot 220, the complete L.C. Gardner & Co. Pharmacy "Six-Pack Sequence" by Ithaca Sign Works. The extraordinary group of six sequential roadside advertising signs once guided motorists into Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, promoting the pharmacy owned by prominent political figure Lindsay Cann Gardner. Complete surviving sequences are virtually unknown, making the set an important piece of Canadian advertising history.Session II was led by Lot 292, a General Motors Diesel Engine sign, which realized CA$2,057, while Lot 251, an Orange Crush "Handi-pack" push bar, achieved CA$1,452, demonstrating continued collector demand for quality advertising memorabilia across all price levels.The June 13-14 auctions generated exceptional participation throughout both sessions, with 56 percent of Session I's top 50 lots exceeding their pre-sale estimates. The results reinforce the strength of the Canadian petroliana market and the growing international demand for exceptional Canadian advertising material.To watch a brief YouTube clip of some of the June 13th highlights, click on this link: https://youtu.be/8HBHM-FaGww Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is Canada's trusted seller of high-value collections specializing in watches, art, antiques and collectibles. Upcoming online-only sales include:June 24: Luxury WatchesSeptember 12: Advertising & PetrolianaSeptember 13: General Store & Soda AdvertisingSeptember 27: Pre-1980 Sports Cards – The Spezowka CollectionTo learn more about upcoming auctions or to consign a single item, estate or complete collection, visit www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com or contact Miller & Miller Auctions directly.

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