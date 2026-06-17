moopFi Emerges as Solution to Rising Out-of-Pocket Medical Expenses

New healthcare fintech platform lets patients consolidate medical bills in one secure place, cut principal by 10%, and choose a single flexible monthly payment

We built moopFi to feel like an easy button for medical bills and give consumers a simple, predictable path forward.” — Ali Tweel, co-founder of moopFi

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- moopFi , a new healthcare-focused fintech company, is helping consumers take control of medical bills before they become overwhelming.The HIPAA-compliant platform reduces the financial and administrative stress associated with medical bills by allowing patients to consolidate their medical bills in one secure place, receive an instant 10% reduction on their principal balance, and select a single monthly payment amount and repayment timeline that fits their household’s needs.A single medical event can generate bills from several different providers. Each bill may come with its own portal, due date, balance, phone number, and payment terms. For patients and families, that fragmented process of multiple provider portals and repayment schedules can quickly become confusing, stressful, and difficult to manage.moopFi replaces the fragmented process with one streamlined experience. Users create their account at moopfi.com, upload their paper or digital medical bills and then select their preferred payment. moopFi then coordinates directly with providers on the user’s behalf. For approved users, the total principal is reduced by 10% before repayment begins. Available plans extend up to 84 months, giving customers greater flexibility and and often a lower monthly payment than many short-term provider payment options.The idea for moopFi was shaped by co-founder Ali Tweel’s family experience navigating complex medical billing during serious health events, including a high-risk pregnancy involving multiple hospitalizations and a parent’s cancer care.“Most households don’t just struggle with the cost of health care; they struggle with the stress of a confusing billing system. People shouldn’t have to spend hours sorting paper statements, logging into different portals, or calling billing offices,” said Ali Tweel, co-founder of moopFi. “We built moopFi to feel like an easy button for medical bills and give consumers a simple, predictable path forward.”In addition to payment consolidation, moopFi provides secure bill storage, payment tracking and a centralized view of repayment progress.The platform is currently expanding across eligible states. Although moopFi is a patient-centered platform, healthcare providers also benefit. By coordinating payment directly with providers, moopFi helps reduce the burden of patient receivables, multiple payment arrangements and long collection timelines.As healthcare costs continue to pressure household budgets, moopFi aims to make medical bills less chaotic and more manageable for consumers.To learn more, visit www.moopfi.com About moopFimoopFi is a healthcare-focused financial technology company helping consumers simplify and manage medical bills. The platform allows users to upload medical bills into one secure place, receive an automatic 10% reduction in total principal, and choose a flexible monthly payment option that fits their budget. moopFi then coordinates with providers directly so consumers can replace multiple medical bill payments with one simplified monthly payment.

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