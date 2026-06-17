MARTAC and Intrepid Powerboats Announce Manufacturing Partnership to Scale Autonomous Surface Vessel Production

Collaboration positions MARTAC to build 200–300 unmanned surface vessels per year by leveraging Florida’s world-class boatbuilding base

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maritime Tactical Systems, Inc. (MARTAC), a leading provider of high-performance autonomous unmanned surface vessels (USVs), today announced a manufacturing partnership with Intrepid Powerboats, a Florida-based premium boatbuilder. The collaboration gives MARTAC the ability to scale production of its Devil Ray USV platforms to between 200 and 300 vessels per year, meeting accelerating demand from U.S. government, allied-nation, and commercial customers.

Under the partnership, Intrepid Powerboats will apply its established production capacity, skilled marine workforce, and decades of high-performance hull manufacturing expertise to the construction of MARTAC USV platforms. The arrangement allows MARTAC to expand output rapidly without the heavy capital investment and lead time that building dedicated new production facilities would require.

The partnership is the latest demonstration of MARTAC’s scaling strategy: meeting surging demand by leveraging the depth of Florida’s established boatbuilding industry rather than building production capacity from the ground up. By partnering with experienced regional manufacturers, MARTAC converts proven commercial boatbuilding capacity into mission-ready autonomous vessel production, preserving speed, controlling cost, and reinforcing a domestic, Florida-anchored industrial base.

“This partnership shows how quickly we can scale when we tap into the talent and capacity that already exists in Florida’s marine manufacturing sector,” said Tony Smeraglinolo, Chief Executive Officer of MARTAC. “Working with a builder of Intrepid’s caliber enables us to rapidly accelerate quality production, without the lengthy process of standing up new plants. It is the right model for a moment when demand for autonomous maritime systems is growing faster than the traditional defense industrial base can respond.”

“Intrepid has spent more than four decades building some of the most capable boats on the water, right here in Florida,” said Terry McNew, President of Intrepid Powerboats. “Partnering with MARTAC lets us put that craftsmanship and capacity to work supporting national security and the broader unmanned maritime mission. It’s a natural extension of what our team does best.”

MARTAC’s MANTAS and Devil Ray families have been fielded across multiple theaters and customer programs, and the company continues to expand to meet growing operational and procurement demand.

“Our customers don’t just need a capable platform, they need confidence that we can deliver at scale, on schedule,” said Seamus Flatley, MARTAC’s Chief Growth Officer. “This partnership is how we answer that. We’re turning Florida’s boatbuilding strength into a strategic advantage for customers at home and abroad.”

About MARTAC

MARTAC is a global leader in Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) solutions, delivering high-performance, modular and operationally-proven autonomous systems to military, security, commercial and scientific customers. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, MARTAC has a proven track record with thousands of hours operating in diverse conditions. MARTAC’s innovative fleet, including the MANTAS X-Class and Devil Ray Expeditionary Class platforms, sets the industry bar for USV endurance, reliability and operational control – combining unprecedented stability, speed and range of coverage that meet real-world mission demands. For more information, visit www.martacsystems.com

About Intrepid Powerboats

Founded in 1983, Intrepid is a Florida-based builder of premium powerboats recognized for performance, engineering, and quality. With production at its Florida facility, Intrepid is among the most respected names in American boatbuilding. Learn more at www.intrepidpowerboats.com.

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