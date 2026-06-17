New roadway surface coming to US 101 in Grays Harbor County this summer
ABERDEEN – A smoother ride is on the way for US 101 travelers in Grays Harbor County beginning in late June.
Starting Tuesday, June 23, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will remove and replace nearly 50 miles of worn asphalt on both directions of US 101. Crews expect to finish the work this fall.
Paving work zones
Paving work will occur in three sections of US 101 in the following paving order:
- Haas Road to the Jefferson County line south of Queets, between mileposts 130 and 152
- Ocean Beach Road to East Humptulips Road, between mileposts 92 and 109
- Donkey Creek Road to Burn Road, between mileposts 112 and 123
What to expect
Single-lane alternating traffic will be in effect Monday through Friday during the day along portions of the project areas, with a pilot car guiding each direction of traffic. Work zones will shift throughout the project areas as work is completed. People should expect increased travel times and consider adding extra time for trips. Schedule of paving work is subject to change.
The location and direction of mobile paving crews will be shared on the project webpage as schedules are finalized.
People are encouraged to sign up for email updates. Real-time travel information is available on the statewide travel map and WSDOT app.
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