The Guardian Group, LLC announces Board-Certified Psychiatrist: Corina Nicole Vasquez, MD, QME

Dr. Corina Nicole Vasquez has joined The Guardian Group as a Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME) with exam locations in California in the specialty of Psychiatry.

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corina Nicole Vasquez, MD is board-certified psychiatrist certified by American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology (ABPN). She brings extensive expertise in general psychiatry, psychotherapy, and integrated behavioral health care, with additional strengths in geriatric psychiatry, inpatient psychiatry, and rural tele‑psychiatry, to her role as a Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME).As a member of The Guardian Group , Dr. Vasquez’s QME Evaluation and Report process will be focused on the following:● Concise Reporting● Fair and Objective Analysis● Explanatory in the areas of Apportionment and Causation● Conclusions that are Medical Evidence Based● Timely Classification of MMIShe has registered QME exam location with The Guardian Group in the following locations:● San Bernardino● Los Angeles● Westminster● Azusa● Bakersfield● Long Beach● Cathedral City● Riverside● Madera● IndioDr. Vasquez completed her medical education at Creighton University School of Medicine, where she earned her Doctor of Medicine degree with Magna Cum Laude honors. She then completed her psychiatry residency at the University of California, Irvine, where she served as Chief Resident and received additional advanced training in psychotherapy. Prior to medical school, she earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology with a minor in Political Science from Gonzaga University, also graduating with Magna Cum Laude honors.Her clinical practice spans outpatient, inpatient, and rural tele‑psychiatry, with a focus on mood, anxiety, psychotic, and substance‑related disorders. She emphasizes collaborative, culturally responsive care and has contributed to psychotherapy education, resident teaching, and leadership roles throughout her career. She has also served as a speaker and facilitator in clinical teaching settings, leading discussions and workshops focused on psychiatric training, clinical reasoning, and creating supportive learning environments for medical trainees.The Guardian Group is a leader in Qualified Medical Evaluations and SIBTF cases in the State of California and the evaluator of choice for attorneys, claims adjusters and injured workers who seek a just and timely resolution.

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