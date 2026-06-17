Cellairis to Showcase Cyber Pouch at ISTE Live 2026

Education leaders can explore how the Cyber Pouch helps reduce classroom distractions while maintaining student access amid nationwide cellphone ban legislation

With cellphone bans going into effect at a rapid pace across the country, it is imperative that school districts have a readily available solution that balances student focus and safety concerns.” — Taki Skouras, CEO at Cellairis

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cellairis , a leading provider of mobile device accessories, repair services, and innovative technology solutions, has today announced it will exhibit at ISTE Live 2026 (June 28 to July 1), where education leaders from around the world will gather to explore the future of teaching and learning through technology.At Booth #2751, attendees will have the opportunity to experience the Cyber Pouch , the company's innovative solution designed to help schools address evolving challenges related to student device management, classroom distractions, and device protection. The signal-blocking pouch is designed for students to place their cellphones inside, where it blocks incoming and outgoing communications by isolating the device from external networks. Students keep possession of their phones throughout the school day, providing a balance between minimizing classroom distractions and maintaining access to their devices in emergency situations.At least 35 states have enacted legislation or policies to ban or restrict student smartphone usage in K-12 schools, with 24 states implementing "bell-to-bell" bans, while others focus on restrictions during instructional time. As districts continue balancing technology access with student engagement, safety, and operational efficiency, schools are seeking practical solutions that support both educators and students without disrupting instruction."With cellphone bans going into effect at a rapid pace across the country, it is imperative that school districts have a readily available solution that balances student focus and safety concerns," said Taki Skouras, CEO at Cellairis. "ISTE Live brings together the educators and decision-makers shaping the future of education, and we're excited to demonstrate how the Cyber Pouch helps schools create more effective learning environments."Schools across the country are increasingly looking for ways to maximize the benefits of educational technology while minimizing unintended challenges such as classroom distractions, device misuse, safety concerns, or administrative burdens. With a presence in over 100 school districts and programs across the U.S., the Cyber Pouch was developed to provide schools with a practical, scalable approach to supporting student success in today's digital learning environment.For more information on the Cyber Pouch visit mycybersystem.com/.About CellairisCellairis delivers mobile device accessories, certified repair services, and innovative technology solutions designed to extend the life and performance of essential devices. With a focus on protection, repair, and convenience, Cellairis supports both consumer and enterprise markets, including education institutions nationwide. Learn more at www.cellairis.com and mycybersystem.com/.

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