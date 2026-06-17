SCOTUS RULING NOW SHAPING NEW SUIT OVER FLORIDA TURNPIKE U-TURN CRASH

Franklin L. Zemel and Drew M. Newman For decades, courts have applied these protections to successive waves of new technology and generally concluded that the medium of communication does not, by itself, destroy protection. But 2026 may mark the year that consensus began to fracture. In February, two federal courts, ruling on the same day, reached what appeared to be opposite conclusions about whether materials generated through interactions with AI tools are protected.

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