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CLAY COUNTY JURY PLAYED ROLE IN SIGNING OF OFFICER JASON RAYNOR ACT

Updated June 16, 2026, 7:08 p.m. ET

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the Officer Jason Raynor Act into law June 16 establishing a mandatory life sentence for defendants convicted of killing a law enforcement officer in Florida.

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CLAY COUNTY JURY PLAYED ROLE IN SIGNING OF OFFICER JASON RAYNOR ACT

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