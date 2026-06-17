Governor Ivey Announces Public Service Commission Appointments

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced she is appointing Ron Burgess, Fred Johnson, Demarcus Joiner and Quinton Ross to the Public Service Commission.

During the last Regular Session, the Alabama Legislature passed House Bill 475, which puts a freeze on electric rates and gives the people of Alabama broader representation on the Public Service Commission. The new law requires the governor to initially appoint four additional commissioners to begin serving January 18, 2027.

“For Alabama to remain the best state in which to live, work and raise a family, we need good people serving in public office, including on our Public Service Commission. I am proud to tap these four experienced leaders to serve their fellow Alabamians in this capacity,” said Governor Ivey. “I expect these individuals to serve with honesty and integrity.”

The Lieutenant Governor, Speaker of the House, Senate President Pro Tempore and Minority Leaders from both chambers submitted nominations. After receiving the nominations, the governor is then required to appoint two individuals from the Majority nominations and two individuals from the Minority nominations.

Public Service Commission Appointments:

Ron Burgess, a retired three star general, most recently served as Executive Vice President at Auburn University, having held the post since May 2018. He first joined the university in 2012 as Senior Counsel for National Security Programs, Cyber Programs and Military Affairs. Burgess retired from the U.S. Army as the 17th Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency. Throughout his 38-year career in the U.S. Army, his exceptional leadership, knowledge and drive contributed to the success of countless missions and the security of U.S. intelligence.

Fred Johnson is an expert in rural telecommunications and electric distribution. After his more than 40-year career in the field, which included 23 years as Chief Executive Officer of Farmers Telecommunications, he served as a member of the board of directors for the National Cooperative Solutions Cooperation.

Demarcus Joiner is an Associate at Maynard Nexsen. He has prior experience working in public policy through his time at the University of Alabama System. Joiner is also a previous University of Alabama Student Government Association president.

Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr. currently serves as the 15th President of Alabama State University. Prior to leading ASU, Ross served in the Alabama State Senate and has more than two decades of experience as an educator both in K-12 and higher education.

These individuals join PSC Commission President Cynthia Almond, who was also appointed by Governor Ivey. Their appointments are effective January 18, 2027.

Official headshots of the four appointees are attached.

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