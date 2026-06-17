Auditor Ball Calls On Governor Beshear to Show Up For Families of Children with Autism

​FRANKFORT, KY (June 17, 2026) – Yesterday, Auditor Ball sent a letter to Governor Beshear and Secretary Stack urging them to stand with Kentucky families of children with Autism.

On May 27, families caring for children and youth with severe Autism gathered to discuss the Commonwealth's lack of residential services and other urgent needs. No representatives from the Beshear administration attended this gathering.

Staff from the Auditor's Office—including Deputy Ombudsman Heather Wagers, Executive Director Katie Hamilton, and Program Supervisor Abigael Patton—were present to hear families' concerns, including the challenges of navigating Kentucky's Medicaid programs. The Beshear administration later issued a statement indicating it had no plans to address the specific issues raised.

“These families show up every day in extraordinary ways for their children. They deserve a government that will show up for them," Auditor Ball said. “They deserve more than silence. These Kentuckians deserve answers and an action plan that will address their needs."

View Auditor Ball's​​ letter here.

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