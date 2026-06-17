Yayasan Srikandi Merah Putih, Global CSR Foundation, AMWA & Partners Deliver 'A Matter of Dignity' Relief to Sumatra

Together with local children and families, Yayasan Srikandi merah Putih poses for a heartfelt group photo, a snapshot of the community spirit that fueled this mission. Hands reaching out, hearts connecting. Food packages are distributed to residents of Aceh Tamiang, ensuring no family goes without. The Indonesian actress Ririn Dwi Riyanti personally hand menstrual dignity kits to young women in the community along with Nadya Shakira, Stefanny Florina and Aurelly Syifalia widihartanto from Yayasan Srikandi Merah Putih, who gave a small package.

INDONESIA, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aceh Tamiang, Indonesia - Yayasan Srikandi Merah Putih, together with the Global CSR Foundation , the American Medical Women’s Association (AMWA), and a coalition of corporate and community partners, successfully carried out the “A Matter of Dignity – Sumatra Relief Initiative” in Karang Baru, Aceh Tamiang Regency on June 6, 2026.The mission delivered fresh meals for 500 people, 400 family food and medicine packages, and 5,000 menstrual hygiene kits to communities affected by recent disasters and prolonged recovery challenges.The mission, originally announced at a press dinner in Jakarta in February 2026 and initially planned for early April, was carried out on 6 June 2026 following a series of global circumstances that required the timeline to be adjusted. Despite the delay, the full scope of the original commitment — medicine, fresh food, and women’s health support — was delivered in full to the people of Aceh Tamiang.“This initiative is about responding to crisis in a way that protects both life and dignity,” said Aurelly Syifalia Widihartanto, Co-Founder of Yayasan Srikandi Merah Putih, in her opening remarks. “Today is not merely an aid distribution. Today is a statement — that every human being, without exception, deserves to be treated with dignity. Women are often the most affected during disasters, yet their basic health needs are the first to be overlooked. Today, we madesure that care reached this community not only fully, but respectfully and with dignity.”The mission received strong support from local government leadership. Drs. Tri Kurnia, Regional Secretary (Sekda) of Aceh Tamiang Regency, addressed the audience during the opening ceremony, thanking the sponsors, the Thahir family, and everyone present for their support. In his remarks, Drs. Tri Kurnia placed the mission in the context of the major flood that struck Aceh, Sumatra, and Padang on 26 November 2025, noting that of all the affected regions, Aceh Tamiang suffered the most severe damage.“This is an act of care for what our community has been through since the flood that swept Aceh, Sumatra, and Padang on 26 November last year. Of all the regions affected, Aceh Tamiang was hit the hardest, ” said Drs. Tri Kurnia.“This assistance may not be as much as we would like to give to the community, but it is something we are all grateful for — 400 hot meals and food supplies, 400 medicine packages, 400 bottles of water, and 5,000 sustainable menstrual kits. These may be modest contributions, but they bring a much bigger impact to our community.”He encouraged residents to make the most of the assistance in their daily lives, and shared his own experience of being personally affected by the disaster.“Everyone here is going through hard times. My own home was flooded with three meters of water,” he said. “But we have to stay motivated, to keep moving forward, and to rise again.”The initiative builds on an established collaboration between AMWA’s Global Health Lead Dr Padmini Murthy and the Global CSR Foundation, founded by Jing Zhao Cesarone, and expands into Indonesia through Yayasan Srikandi Merah Putih, with leadership support from Vice President Stefanny Florina.The Menstrual Equity Project was conceptualized by Dr. Padmini Murthy and Jing Zhao Cesarone and has been successfully implemented in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, the Republic of Suriname, and in satellite clinics affiliated with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, providing a proven model now adapted for the Indonesian context.The procurement and shipment of menstrual hygiene kits were supported in part by KuCoin, enabling the timely delivery of women’s health supplies.On-the-ground distribution of medicines in Aceh Tamiang was led by Maha Medicare, while distribution of food supplies was supported by Wiraraja Indonesia. Logistics support for the mission was provided by J&T Cargo, ensuring the timely delivery of relief packages to Aceh Tamiang. Additional support was provided by DeepAI, alongside continued contributions from the foundation’s long-standing partner AMWA and local partner Unity for Aceh Tamiang, which played a key role in community coordination and on-the-ground readiness.The mission also received support from Maxwise, reflecting the growing role of the technology sector in supporting humanitarian logistics and documentation across the Sumatra and Aceh Tamiang region. The relief effort drew continued support from prominent Indonesian public figures who used their platforms to amplify the message of dignity-centered humanitarian response. Indonesian actresses such as Ririn Dwi Ariyanti, Nadya Shakira Tuzahra, Dame Aning and Metta Permadi, joined the mission on the ground in Aceh Tamiang, helping raise awareness around women’s health, access to essential care, and the importance of dignity in disaster response. The initiative was formally presented during an intimate press dinner titled “A Matter of Dignity,” held on Friday, 6 February 2026, at Sushi Maru Hang Tuah, Jakarta, bringing together foundation leaders, government representatives, business executives, public figures, and senior media.The mission in Aceh Tamiang represents the full realization of the commitments made at that dinner.About Yayasan Srikandi Merah PutihYayasan Srikandi Merah Putih is an Indonesian foundation advancing women’s empowerment and leadership through humanitarian action, health equity, environmental stewardship, human rights advocacy, and the strengthening of micro, small, and medium enterprises (UMKM). Rooted in Indonesia’s cultural values and guided by a global outlook, the foundation mobilizes cross-sector collaboration to build resilient communities and deliver sustainable impact for women, families, and local economies.About The Global CSR Foundation (GCSRF)The Global CSR Foundation (GCSRF) is an international platform advancing responsible leadership and sustainable development worldwide. Aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, it convenes governments, corporations, investors, and civil society to drive ESG, women’s leadership, cultural diplomacy, and innovation initiatives. Through global summits and strategic partnerships, GCSRF transforms cross-border collaboration into measurable, long-term impact across regions and sectors globally.Learn more: www.GCSRF.org

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