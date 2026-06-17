Garden Media Group Shares Ten Gift Ideas for Father’s Day- No Assembly Required

2026 Father's Day Gift Guide

Thoughtful Gifts for the Earth-Loving Dad

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Turn Dad into a Plant ProGive Dad a gift that makes him look like a houseplant pro, no experience needed! A subscription to Planta now includes an upgraded scanning tool for IOS that identifies plants, containers, and soil types in seconds, making dad the go-to plant expert at home. With personalized reminders for watering, fertilizing, and repotting, Planta helps him care for every plant like a seasoned gardener, eliminating the guesswork. Scan, get tailored guidance, and watch Dad’s indoor garden (and his plant cred) flourish. Available on the App Store and Google Play.Make Dad the Garden HeroTurn dad into a gardening hero with a super shrub that can tackle even the toughest landscapes. Heritage™ Better Boxwood(Zones 5–9) offers lush, glossy evergreen foliage and a perfectly compact, classic shape that makes any hedge, border, or pathway look polished. Scientifically bred for resistance to boxwood blight, Heritage™ keeps its vibrant, structured form with minimal fuss, letting Dad take all the credit for a garden that looks expertly maintained. Thriving in full sun to part shade, these durable, elegant shrubs will help dad transform his landscape into a beautifully curated space that is sure to impress neighbors, friends, and family alike. From $20.99 on BetterBoxwood.comBuilt Tough, Just Like DadThis Father’s Day, give dad a gift that’s as tough and ready-to-go as he is; Centurion Brand’s heavy-duty 3-piece Combo Set—lopper, hedge shear, and pruner. It requires zero setup and is built to tackle thick brush and tough branches straight from the package. Non-slip grips and pro-level durability make yard work a breeze. $39.99 on Amazon.Help Dad Wind Down with a Living GiftThis Father’s Day, give Dad something that encourages him to slow down and enjoy a moment of calm. The Hammered Metallic Succulent Garden brings an easy-care touch of nature indoors while creating a relaxing focal point for a desk, office, or living space. Succulents are known for their resilience and low maintenance, making them perfect for a simple, stress-free hobby that encourages mindfulness and a connection to nature. Set in a striking, hammered metallic container, this modern garden adds texture and style while giving Dad a small, peaceful retreat he can enjoy every day. $54.95 at JacksonAndPerkins.com.Grows Out of the BoxForget neckties— Give Dad a plant that grows with him. The Albo Pothos arrives pre-potted and ready to roll. No repotting, no stress—just a stylish, laid-back houseplant with eye-catching variegation and a self-watering pot. It brings major “plant dad” energy without the drama. Bonus: it gets better with age and is super easy to propagate. Sharing clippings = instant dad points. $39.20 at Costa Farms.Tee Up a Winning Landscape – Help Dad Grow the “Augusta Aesthetic”If Dad never misses golf’s biggest tournaments, bring Augusta’s most charming feature – azaleas – to his backyard. The easy-to-grow EncoreAzalea means he doesn’t need a green thumb (or a solid golf game!) for these beauties to thrive. Even better, Encore Azaleas bloom spring, summer, and fall, making this the gift that keeps on giving. Autumn CoralEncoreAzalea has a profusion of showy blooms in the variety’s namesake color. From $21.99 on PlantsByMail.comThe Yard Upgrade Dad Didn’t Know He NeededIf Dad enjoys keeping the yard looking sharp, the Hoselink Evolve Retractable Hose Reel is the kind of upgrade he’ll appreciate every time he waters. The smooth retractable system neatly stores the hose after use, preventing tangles and clutter while making everyday watering simple. Durable and easy to install, it’s a practical gift that makes outdoor projects feel a little more effortless. $299 at Amazon.comFor Growing the Green ThumbIf dad isn’t a plant person but kind of wants to be, a ZZ plant (Zamioculcas zamiifolia) is perfect for them! It grows in low, medium, or bright light; is extremely drought-tolerant; and can live for decades. It has thick, shiny, dark green leaves that add living style and texture to any room. For a fun variation, look for Raven, a variety with dark purple leaves. $39 at Costafarms.comThe Backyard Game Dad Will Brag AboutIf Dad loves a little friendly competition, Jason’s Nuts is the backyard game he didn’t know he needed. Inspired by a family tradition dating back to 1987, this shuffleboard-style tabletop game challenges players to slide walnut-shaped pieces down the board to land the perfect shot. It’s easy to learn, surprisingly strategic, and guaranteed to spark laughs, rivalries, and rematches all summer long. Whether Dad sets it up at a barbecue, tailgate, or family game night, Jason’s Nuts quickly becomes the game everyone wants to master. A gift that brings people together—and lets Dad claim home-field advantage. $20 www.jasonsnuts.com Foraging, Fresh Air, and a Little Time for DadThe best way to recharge is in nature. The Botanical Bag from OASISForage Products™ makes it easy to gather greenery, branches, and natural finds while enjoying a relaxing walk through the garden or local trails. Pair it with the Branch Cutter, a durable tool designed for cleanly harvesting stems and small branches. Perfect for those who enjoy working with their hands and spending time outdoors, Oasis Forage has dads covered for a relaxing Father’s Day. From $21.99 on OASISForageProducts.com. Garden Media specializes in home and garden, horticulture, outdoor living, and lawn and landscape industries, offering innovative PR campaigns designed to secure top media placements and partnerships. For more information , visit www.gardenmediagroup.com

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