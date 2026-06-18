Quality Training Centers Launches 'Trades Ready' Podcast Series Highlighting Real Journeys into the Skilled Trades

Quality Training Centers (QTC), Southern Nevada’s longest-running independent trade school specializing in HVAC, Electrical, and Refrigeration and the only trade school in the region run by contractors. “Trades Ready” with Quality Training Centers: New Podcast Series Highlighting Real Journeys into the Skilled Trades QTC builds its curriculum around real job-site conditions, including hands-on experience in a residential skills lab built as an actual house.

New show features conversations with students, graduates and instructors sharing stories about training, career changes and opportunities in the skilled trades

When I was coming up in this industry, a resource like this, where people can hear honest accounts from those who are already on the path would have made a real difference.” — Chris Roth, co-owner of QTC

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quality Training Centers (QTC), Southern Nevada’s longest-running independent trade school specializing in HVAC, Electrical, and Refrigeration and the only trade school in the region run by contractors, has launched " Trades Ready with Quality Training Centers." The new long-form interview podcast series delivers an unfiltered look into modern career transitions, tracking the real journeys of individuals pivoting into high-demand, automation-resistant skilled trades.Hosted by QTC’s Academic Director Aaron Clark, the series tackles critical questions about building a career in the trade fields through candid conversations with active students, graduates, and veteran instructors with new episodes airing every Sunday.The launch comes amid a shift in how the current workforce evaluates job security. As automation and artificial intelligence increasingly disrupt traditional white-collar sectors, skilled trades have emerged as a safer choice, offering high-demand careers where human judgment and on-site expertise remain irreplaceable. QTC’s new podcast serves as a roadmap for career switchers, recent high school graduates, and college-aged individuals seeking financial stability.“My hope is that someone listening whether they are considering a career change or just curious about the trades walks away with a realistic picture of what this path actually looks like,” said host Aaron Clark. “Just real conversations with real people who are living it.”Trades Ready with Quality Training Centers debut slate of four episodes covers a wide array of topics:Episode 1: The Six-Figure Blueprint - Austin Kellahan traces his path from grocery clerk to six-figure field technician in under three years, covering the physical realities of the job and how he used his Veteran’s educational benefits to graduate debt-free.Episode 2: Women in Trades - Five weeks into her electrical training, former warehouse equipment operator Noelia Ramos discusses why she chose the trades, what mastering the National Electrical Code actually looks like, and her long-term goal of owning her own commercial electrical contracting business.Episode 3: The Mid-20s Pivot - HVAC student Dylan Martinez, who spent six years driving a forklift before making his career shift, and why the desert climate makes HVAC work fundamentally recession-resistant.Episode 4: The Admissions Roadmap - QTC Director of Admissions and 23-year Navy veteran Rich Horwitz answers the questions prospective students are often afraid to ask: what training actually costs, what financial options exist, and what day one really looks like.“When I was coming up in this industry, you figured things out by knocking on doors and hoping someone would take the time to talk to you,” said Chris Roth, co-owner of QTC and a contractor. “A resource like this, where people can hear honest accounts from those who are already on the path would have made a real difference.”Trades Ready with Quality Training Centers is built around the questions most people are afraid to ask before making a career change: How much does HVAC actually pay? Is trade school worth it? Am I too old to start over? How do you pay for school? To listen, go to https://www.youtube.com/@QualityTrainingCenters or Spotify at https://open.spotify.com/show/575vmXVoTovWuVQjQLWYIb?si=4d83e068713e465b As the only trade school in Las Vegas owned and operated by contractors, QTC builds its curriculum around real job-site conditions, including hands-on experience in a residential skills lab built as an actual house. For more information about QTC visit qualitytrainingcenters.com.About Quality Training Centers:Quality Training Centers (QTC) has been training trade professionals since 1993 and is the only Las Vegas-based trade school run by tradesmen and built for contractors. Specializing in HVAC, Electrical, and Refrigeration, QTC operates as a B2B Talent Pipeline where contractors design the curriculum and the school delivers field-ready technicians who can work from day one. With courses from 4-12 weeks, students go from classroom to jobsite-ready, graduating not as entry-level candidates but as vetted, tested, contractor-approved technicians, providing immediate ROI for employers. Hire-Ready. Contractor-Approved.To learn more, visit https://www.qualitytrainingcenters.com/ or connect on Facebook and Instagram @Qualitytrainingcenters.

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