Arab America Foundation Announces 40 Under 40 Awardees--Class of 2026

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The 2026 Class of 40 Under 40 represents the Talent, Vision, and Leadership Shaping the Future of Arab America

Their achievements reflect the strength, resilience, and promise of the next generation of Arab American leaders” — Warren David, President, Arab America

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Arab America Foundation announced today the awardees of its 40 Under 40 initiative — Class of 2026. Forty Arab Americans from various fields and disciplines were announced.The awardees are: Amr Abozaid, Noura Abualeinan, Abed Adawi, Dana Ahmad, Karam Ahmad, Tamer Akel, Zahraa Al Adeeb, Yasmin Al Ameen, Nour Al Ghraowi, Sophia Alawi, Ameer Armaly, Christeen Badie, Aida Bakhos, Mostapha Bojeh, Dana Dargos, Kassem Doghman, Ali Fadlallah, Leith Fakhouri, Carlton French, Hind Habbach, Amine Hachem, Zeinab Hachem, Ken Haddad, Mohammad Hadi, Ahmad Haidar-Ahmad, Ranya Hasan, Mohammad Hirzallah, Marwa Janini, Michael Kahwajy-Hyland, Rammy Korkor, Michel Mansour, Hannah Mesouani, Tarek Sabry Mohamed, Zeyad Musmar, Yara Ourfali, George Qadado, Rammy Salem, Sally Shahin, Omar Shajrah, and Amanne Sharif.40 Under 40 is a celebration of accomplished young Arab Americans. The program showcases Arab American professionals in a wide range of fields, including education, law, public service, politics, nonprofit work, business, entrepreneurship, engineering, medicine, the arts, entertainment, writing, and media. These young professionals have outstanding achievements both in the workplace and in their communities.“The 2026 class of 40 Under 40 represents the talent, vision, and leadership shaping the future of Arab America. From business and education to technology and the arts, these outstanding young professionals are making meaningful contributions in their communities and beyond. Their achievements reflect the strength, resilience, and promise of the next generation of Arab American leaders,” said Warren David, co-founder of the Arab America Foundation and president of Arab America.All awardees are 30-40 years old, excel in their respective industries, and actively promote their heritage and culture to empower their communities and make a positive difference. The competition is open annually to all professionals who live and/or work in the United States and are of Arab descent.The Arab America Foundation and its board are grateful for the leadership of the initiative’s coordinators, Nabelah Ghareeb and Elias J. Khalil, as well as the prestigious panel of judges.About the Arab America FoundationThe Arab America Foundation (AAF) ( www.arabamericafoundation.org ) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational and cultural organization. The mission of AAF is to promote the Arab heritage, empower and educate others about the Arab identity, connect Arab Americans, and build coalitions with diverse organizations across the U.S.Awardees will be honored at Arab America Foundation’s Connect Empowerment Summit, November 6-7, in the Washington, DC, area.

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