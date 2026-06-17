Five Breakthrough Japanese Startups Selected for the 2026 Japan–U.S. Innovation Awards Innovation Showcase

Japan-U.S. Innovation Awards Symposium 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Japan Society of Northern California today announced five Japanese startups selected for the 2026 Innovation Showcase, chosen from a highly competitive field of 50 nominated companies representing some of Japan’s most promising emerging technologies.The 2026 Innovation Showcase honorees are:• HACARUS (Artificial Intelligence)• I Peace, Inc. (Regenerative Medicine)• KORTUC (Cancer Therapeutics)• Ookuma Diamond Device (Advanced Semiconductors)• Pale Blue (Space Technology)The selected companies will present their breakthrough technologies at the 16th Japan–U.S. Innovation Awards Symposium, to be held on Thursday, July 16, 2026, at the Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center, Stanford University (326 Galvez Street, Stanford, CA 94305). The symposium will bring together entrepreneurs, investors, corporate executives, researchers, and policymakers to explore the latest developments shaping the future of technology and innovation between Japan and Silicon Valley.“Being selected for the Innovation Showcase is a significant recognition of a startup’s technological innovation, commercial potential, and ability to address global challenges,” said Steve Pollock, President of the Japan Society of Northern California. “This year’s Showcase companies represent the remarkable diversity and strength of Japan’s innovation ecosystem—from artificial intelligence and regenerative medicine to next-generation semiconductors and space technologies. We look forward to introducing these groundbreaking companies to Silicon Valley’s community of investors, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders.”2026 Innovation Showcase Honorees:HACARUSHACARUS is an AI software company that helps businesses in manufacturing, construction, and infrastructure extract actionable insights from limited datasets. Founded in 2014, the company specializes in converting operational expertise into digital tools that reduce labor costs and streamline workflows. HACARUS offers end-to-end services spanning data acquisition, model development, and system integration.I Peace, Inc.I Peace is a biotechnology company pioneering the commercial and clinical application of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technologies. Founded by Dr. Koji Tanabe, a recognized pioneer in iPSC research, the company provides end-to-end solutions including personalized iPSC banking and GMP-compliant manufacturing of clinical-grade iPSCs for research, therapeutic, and longevity applications.KORTUCKORTUC is developing a novel radiosensitizer designed to improve the effectiveness of radiation therapy in oxygen-deficient tumors. Originally developed in Japan and already used in more than 1,300 patients, the company’s technology is now being evaluated in international clinical trials for breast, cervical, and rectal cancers in the United Kingdom, Europe and the United States.Ookuma Diamond DeviceBorn from technological challenges associated with the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant decommissioning effort, Ookuma Diamond Device is developing next-generation diamond semiconductor RF devices. The company is constructing the world’s first diamond semiconductor manufacturing facility and is exploring U.S. partnerships in strategic technology sectors including communications, defense, and space.Pale BluePale Blue develops and manufactures propulsion systems for small satellites and has successfully demonstrated multiple in-orbit operations since its founding in 2020. The company is helping enable the next generation of commercial space activity through highly reliable propulsion technologies designed for applications ranging from low-Earth orbit to deep space.Register for the Symposium:Registration for the 16th Japan–U.S. Innovation Awards Symposium is now open. The event will take place at Stanford University’s Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center on July 16, 2026.Register and learn more at: www.usjinnovate.org About the Japan–U.S. Innovation Awards Program:The Japan–U.S. Innovation Awards Program, now in its 16th year, is the longest-running annual program dedicated to celebrating innovation and collaboration between Silicon Valley and Japan. It is produced by the Japan Society of Northern California in partnership with Stanford University’s U.S.–Asia Technology Management Center.About the Japan Society of Northern California:Founded in 1905, the Japan Society of Northern California promotes mutual understanding and collaboration between the United States and Japan through programs in innovation, business, public policy, education, and culture.About Stanford U.S.–Asia Technology Management Center:Established in 1992, the Stanford U.S.–Asia Technology Management Center is an industry-supported center within Stanford University that conducts education and research on innovation, entrepreneurship, and emerging business trends in technology-intensive industries. Its courses and public programs help connect Stanford and Silicon Valley with innovation ecosystems throughout Asia.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.