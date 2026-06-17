CardSight AI Brings AI-Powered Identification to Magic: The Gathering, Expanding Its Trading Card Game Lineup

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CardSight AI adds full Magic: The Gathering identification to its trading card API, giving developers the infrastructure to build new innovative TCG apps

They get to focus on the features their users actually want, instead of spending years and millions of dollars solving the recognition problem first.” — Eric P. Nusbaum, CEO CardSight AI

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CardSight AI, Inc. today announced that Magic: The Gathering card identification is now live in production on its trading card API, bringing the company's industry-leading trading card identification to the longest-running trading card game still in publication. The company's AI identification system recognizes Magic: The Gathering trading cards from a single photo and returns structured catalog data and card images, delivering the unmatched accuracy and performance that app builders and existing platforms depend on. The launch adds Magic: The Gathering to CardSight AI's growing trading card game lineup alongside Pokemon, continuing the company's expansion beyond sports cards.The launch pairs visual identification with full catalog coverage. CardSight AI's Magic: The Gathering catalog spans every set in the game's history: over 250 releases reaching from 1993's Alpha, the set that started the modern hobby, through Secrets of Strixhaven in 2026. Each identified trading card returns with its catalog information and card image through the same API that already powers identification for Baseball, Football, Basketball, Hockey, and Pokemon."Magic: The Gathering is the longest-running trading card game still in publication, with a large and dedicated player base, and builders have been asking us to support it," said Eric Nusbaum, CEO and co-founder of CardSight AI. "Adding Magic to our growing trading card game support means anyone with an idea for a Magic app can build on infrastructure that already handles identification and catalog data for them. They get to focus on the features their users actually want, instead of spending years and millions of dollars solving the recognition problem first."The same high-performance custom AI behind CardSight AI's image identification also drives real-time video streaming identification , built for the fast-growing live selling marketplaces where collectors buy and sell trading cards on camera. Platforms like Whatnot and eBay Live have turned live streams into a primary channel for trading card sales, and CardSight AI's video identification recognizes trading cards as they appear on screen in real time. With Magic: The Gathering now supported, builders and marketplaces get the same industry-leading identification whether a trading card is photographed or shown live.Consistent with how CardSight AI rolls out new segments, Magic: The Gathering support is available to existing API customers at no additional cost. Market pricing data for Magic: The Gathering trading cards is in development and will follow, giving developers access to underlying market data through the same integration they already use.The release reflects CardSight AI's role as infrastructure for the broader collectibles ecosystem rather than a competitor to the apps built on it. CardSight AI's sports card identification now spans more than 3,500 distinct sets across Baseball, Football, Basketball, and Hockey, so Magic: The Gathering extends that coverage further into trading card games. Paired with full catalog data and market pricing, that breadth makes CardSight AI the only complete platform for building a trading card app. Developers can build a trading card identification app using modern AI coding tools and no-code platforms, integrating identification, trading card database , catalog data, and collection management through a single REST API and native SDKs , while the company's MCP endpoints let AI assistants search the catalog and manage collections on a user's behalf.Developers and collectors interested in building with Magic: The Gathering card identification can start for free at https://cardsight.ai , which includes 750 API calls per month, with paid plans beginning at $14.95 per month. Full technical details are available in the company's API documentation at https://cardsight.ai/documentation About CardSight AICardSight AI, Inc. is a Portland, Maine-based company developing AI-powered infrastructure for the trading card market. Founded in 2025 by collectors and technologists, CardSight AI delivers visual identification and catalog data through developer-first APIs designed to work seamlessly with modern AI coding tools and no-code platforms. The platform supports baseball, football, basketball, hockey, Pokemon, and Magic: The Gathering, with additional trading card games on the roadmap. Its mission centers on democratizing access to advanced trading card identification technology, enabling anyone with an idea to build applications that serve the collecting community. CardSight AI is a member of the AWS Startup Program and NVIDIA Inception accelerator.For more information, visit https://cardsight.ai or contact hello@cardsight.ai.

CardSight AI Launches Magic: The Gathering identification support!

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