SK USA250 Speaker Series: South Kingstown’s Soldiers of Color in Rhode Island’s ‘Black Regiment'

As part of South Kingstown’s observance of America’s 250th Anniversary, the Speaker Series continues on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at 7 p.m., with a presentation titled “South Kingstown’s Soldiers of Color in Rhode Island’s ‘Black Regiment,’” held at the Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main Street, Wakefield.

Presented by historian Christian McBurney, the program will highlight the Black, Indigenous and multiracial men from South Kingstown who served in the First Rhode Island Regiment during the American Revolution. Known as the “Black Regiment,” the unit included enslaved men who earned their freedom through military service and played an important role in key Revolutionary War campaigns.

Through the stories of local soldiers, attendees will gain insight into the diverse individuals who fought for independence and helped shape Rhode Island’s history.

Raised in Kingston and a graduate of South Kingstown High School, McBurney is an independent historian and author whose work focuses on Rhode Island’s role in the American Revolution. He has written several books on Rhode Island history and frequently returns to the state to share his research with local audiences. McBurney’s next book, anticipated in November, will be on the soldiers of color in the Black Regiment.

The USA 250 Speaker Series is part of South Kingstown’s ongoing commemoration of America’s Semiquincentennial, highlighting diverse perspectives, untold stories, and the people who shaped the nation’s history.

Visit www.southkingstownri.gov/usa250 for more information and additional details about future presentations in the Speaker Series.