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Federal Reserve Board and Federal Open Market Committee release economic projections from the June 16-17 FOMC meeting

June 17, 2026

Federal Reserve Board and Federal Open Market Committee release economic projections from the June 16-17 FOMC meeting

For release at 2:00 p.m. EDT

The attached tables and charts released on Wednesday summarize the economic projections made by Federal Open Market Committee participants in conjunction with the June 16-17 meeting.

For media inquiries, email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

Projections (PDF) | Accessible Materials

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Federal Reserve Board and Federal Open Market Committee release economic projections from the June 16-17 FOMC meeting

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