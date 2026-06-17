Secretary Naig Announces Second Annual Statewide Choose Iowa Farm Crawl on June 26-27

Choose Iowa members across the state will open their doors for a weekend of local food, family fun, and authentic agricultural experiences

DES MOINES, Iowa (June 17, 2026) - Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today announced that Choose Iowa will host its second annual statewide Choose Iowa Farm Crawl on Friday and Saturday, June 26-27. The two-day event invites Iowans and visitors alike to hit the road, discover new destinations, support local businesses, and experience the people, products, and places that make Iowa agriculture unique.

“The Choose Iowa Farm Crawl is a chance to turn an ordinary weekend into an Iowa adventure,” said Secretary Naig. “The Crawl offers something for everyone, from authentic agritourism experiences and local food to shopping, sightseeing, and opportunities to connect directly with Iowa farm families and small businesses. It's a fun way to support local communities, discover hidden gems that may be just down the road, and experience firsthand the people and products that make Iowa agriculture special. I encourage Iowans to gather their friends or family, hit the road, and experience the best of Iowa agriculture during the Choose Iowa Farm Crawl on June 26 and 27.”

Several dozen Choose Iowa members from across the state have already signed up to welcome guests and showcase their farms, businesses, products, and communities during the Farm Crawl, and participation continues to grow as more members are expected to join before the event. The latest list of participants is available on ChooseIowa.com.

Participating locations represent the diversity of Iowa agriculture and include farms, creameries, meat processors, flower farms, garden centers, wineries, breweries, farm stores, farmers markets, and farm-to-table restaurants. Along the way, visitors can enjoy local food and beverages, shop for Iowa-grown and Iowa-made products, connect with local producers, and experience the unique attractions and hospitality found in Iowa's rural communities.

Consumers can plan their Farm Crawl experience using digital maps and participant guides available at ChooseIowa.com. Many participating locations will also offer special promotions, discounts, and bonus opportunities through the free Choose Iowa Passport. The Choose Iowa Passport encourages consumers to visit participating Choose Iowa members, check-in at locations across the state, and earn points redeemable for prizes. The Passport provides a fun and interactive way to discover new businesses, support local communities, and experience Iowa agriculture firsthand.

Highlights of the Choose Iowa Farm Crawl

Authentic Agricultural Experiences - Meet Iowa farm families, tour farms and agricultural businesses, and learn more about how food, beverages, flowers, and other agricultural products are grown, raised, and produced.

Explore Iowa’s Rural Charm - Take the scenic route and discover hidden gems in communities across Iowa, from family farms and creameries to flower farms, farm stores, wineries, breweries, and local restaurants.

Support Local Producers - Purchase Iowa-grown, Iowa-made, and Iowa-raised products directly from local farms and businesses.

Agritourism Adventures for All Ages - Enjoy family-friendly activities, unique experiences, local food and beverages, and opportunities to connect with Iowa agriculture.

Earn Rewards Through the Choose Iowa Passport - Sign-up, check in at participating locations, earn points, and redeem them for prizes while discovering new destinations across the state.

Choose Iowa will also host a statewide Fall Crawl on Friday and Saturday, October 9-10, providing another opportunity for consumers to explore Iowa farms, agritourism destinations, and seasonal agricultural experiences.

About Choose Iowa

Choose Iowa is the state’s signature branding and marketing program for Iowa grown, Iowa made and Iowa raised food, beverages, and ag products. The Choose Iowa program was launched by Secretary Naig and is administered by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Choose Iowa’s marketing and brand program, now with 350 statewide members, continues to build momentum and visibility. Questions about Choose Iowa and its member benefits, grants and programs can be emailed to [email protected]. For more information about Choose Iowa, visit ChooseIowa.com.